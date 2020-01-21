PhlebotomyU Offers Highest Number of Externship Opportunities Among Phlebotomy Schools

The phlebotomy school is able to optimize externship placement to each student's needs, due to extensive healthcare partnership network

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PhlebotomyU, San Diego’s longest-running phlebotomy training center is proud to announce that it offers the largest number of externship opportunities than any other phlebotomy school. These partnerships are between the accredited phlebotomy school and leading San Diego healthcare providers across the county. Phlebotomy externships are offered to students who enroll in PhlebotomyU's CPT1 Full Course . PhlebotomyU currently feeds students into more than 25 externship sites in San Diego County. These 25 externship sites make up 8 leading healthcare providers. Externship sites have a broad range throughout San Diego County in locations including Encinitas, Escondido, Rancho Bernardo, Carmel Valley, Chula Vista, San Ysidro, Point Loma, Mission Valley, Santee, La Mesa, and other various regions.The immense network of externship providers provides the phlebotomy school with the flexibility to place students in the appropriate positions to most effectively supplement their phlebotomy education. The institution optimizes externship experiences for students based on location, environment, personality, and other nontangible factors.PhlebotomyU’s mission is to enhance students' careers, meet the needs of healthcare providers, and improve patient care by providing high quality, cost-effective phlebotomy education through industry-leading curriculum, current technology, and extensive hands-on experience. As one of the most established phlebotomy schools in San Diego, PhlebotomyU has been approved to operate by the California Department of Public Health Laboratory Field Services (CDPH/LFS) and California’s Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). PhlebotomyU offers accelerated CPT1 classes throughout the year, with programs starting at the beginning of each month as well as weekend and evening classes. In addition to our training courses, we work with healthcare providers around San Diego for internship programs and job placements after graduation.We are committed to providing students with the opportunity to start or advance a career in healthcare while also assisting employers to find high quality entry-level phlebotomists. Our goal is to drive the healthcare community forward through continual refinement of our course curriculum and improvement of the caliber of Phlebotomy students.



