Regulatory Strategies for Orphan Drugs: Interactive 1-Day Course (London, United Kingdom - March 17, 2020)
This must-attend new event will provide an essential overview of the opportunities and challenges presented by orphan drug regulation.
The market for orphan drug products continues to expand and developing new treatments for rare diseases is becoming an increasingly important growth area for many pharmaceutical companies. This interest in rare and orphan diseases is linked not only to the incentives offered by the different regulatory authorities but also to the recent development of advanced therapies.
The interactive course will cover all the key aspects of orphan drug legislation in both the US and EU and the regulatory processes designed to enable early access to innovative medicines. The programme will help you to assess the strategic considerations of when to apply for orphan designation and to which agency and look at the development of advanced therapies and using orphan drug designation with your ATMP strategy.
A case study session on how to prepare and manage an orphan drug submission will consolidate learning and ensure that you leave the event with practical skills and knowledge that can be put to use in the workplace. The course will allow you not only to learn from our expert trainer but also to share the experiences of other delegates.
Benefits of Attending
- Gain an overview of the orphan medicinal product legislation in the EU and the US
- Receive practical advice on how to prepare and manage orphan submissions
- Assess strategic considerations of when to apply for orphan designation and to what agencies
- Discuss the use of orphan drug designation with your ATMP strategy
Agenda
Orphan medicinal product legislation
- Overview of the legislation in the EU and US
- Why do we need orphan legislation?
- What the regulations say
- Benefits for obtaining orphan drug designation in the EU and US
- Considerations for orphan drug designation
- Sequence of submissions by country
- Developing orphan versus non-orphan indications
- Paediatric conditions
Process of orphan drug designation
- Orphan drug designation in the EU
- Application
- Procedure
- Similarities and differences with the US
- Application, procedure and incentives
- Strategic considerations of when to apply and to what agencies
- Future collaborations between EU and US
Maintenance of orphan drug designation
- Examples of recent orphan drug designation
- Prevalence challenges
- Changes to indication/experience of introducing a new indication
Practical case study session on obtaining orphan drug designation
Orphan drugs and ATMPs
- The link between ATMPs and the use of orphan legislation
- Using orphan drug designation with your ATMP strategy
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nfpn8
