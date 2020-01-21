2-Day Injectable Drug Delivery Seminar (London, United Kingdom - March 18-19, 2020): Next Generation of Injectable Drugs & Devices, Recent Trends, Technologies and Applications
This seminar has been designed to provide all those working in the industry with the latest information on the next generation of injectable drugs and devices and an update on recent trends, technologies and applications. It will also be a great opportunity to meet industry leaders, as well as like-minded professionals, and share common experience and best practice.
Attending this two-day seminar, presented by experts in the field, will:
- Give you a valuable update on the advances in injection technology and drug delivery
- Present you with up-to-date information on the latest market trends and opportunities for your organisation
- Provide you with an opportunity to develop significant business partnerships
Injectable drug delivery is considered to be one of the most effective routes of administration due to the speed and effectiveness of delivery to the target, and recent developments have improved the patient experience.
The global injectable drug delivery market continues to grow and technology is advancing. This, coupled with the ever-changing regulatory requirements, means that it is imperative for companies to stay abreast of the latest developments and challenges within the industry in order to remain compliant, as well as gaining a competitive edge.
Agenda
Programme Day One
Devices, technology, and latest trends
Latest developments for injectable drug delivery solutions
- Market overview and trends
- How can a science-driven CDMO help to accelerate developments for biologics? - Case study
Dr Thomas Schoenknecht
Recent advances in large-volume injection
- Large-volume autoinjectors
- Patch injectors
- Latest usability insights into autoinjector and patch injector systems
Ian Thompson
Discussion session
Developments in technology with injectables - digitalisation and smart technology
- Internet of me' - connected drug delivery advances
- Sustainable patient engagement for better outcomes
- Market forces and business drivers
Neil Williams
Digital design in the development of injectable systems
- Hardware and software solutions
- Integration into the connected ecosystem
- Device management trends
Markus Bauss
Discussion session
Case study: Connected needle-free technology
- Adherence to treatment in injectable therapies for chronic disease is very low
- Opportunities with a new form of drug delivery that is needle-free
- Transforming the perception and approachability of therapies based on injectable biologics
- Next-gen needle-free drug delivery platform that is computer-controlled - Supporting patient needs
- Clinical and market studies - results and findings
Patrick Anquetil
Patient considerations and design processes
Assessing injection site pain
- Understanding how to measure pain and tolerability during injection and how to interpret the results
- Summary of recent clinical investigations
- Impact on the design and selection of drug delivery devices
Chris Muenzer
Discussion session
Betwixt and between - managing the interface between PFS and autoinjector
- Understanding the physical interface between PFS and autoinjector
- A framework for ensuring compatibility across the interface
- Working together in harmony - the organisational interface between pharma, syringe manufacturer and device developer
Dr Jeffrey Philippson
Interactive panel discussion: Next-generation innovations in drug delivery
Moderator: Dr Gregory Berman
Panellists: Ian Thompson, Neil Williams, Markus Bauss, Dr Thomas Schoenknecht
Drinks reception
Programme Day Two
Regulatory update and human factors
The EU regulatory framework for injectable delivery systems
- Deciding on your regulatory strategy
- Implications of the Medical Device Regulation (EU) 2017/74 and Article 117 for drug delivery systems
- Classification - the importance of getting it right from the start
- Combination products - drug/device, device/drug?
- Essential considerations for injectable medicinal products
- Brexit implications
Dr David Jefferys
Human factors validation - when is usability testing not required?
- Overview of regulatory guidelines covering human factors for combination products - Considerations for determining if a study will be required
- Utilising comparative analyses
- Approaches to compiling supporting evidence
Lee Wood
Discussion session
Sustainability - its impact on self-care drug delivery
- The circular economy
- Sustainability and the pharma industry
Gregor Anderson
Packaging and quality
Extractables and leachables (E&L) in injectable drug products
- The ongoing evolution of thresholds for control of E&L in drug products
Raphael Nudelman
Discussion session
Pre-filled syringes in a nutshell
- The components
- The building blocks
- Potential options
- Lure-tip syringes, dual-chamber pre-filled syringes and staked-in needles
- How everything comes together
Dr Andreas Rothmund
The relationship between the ICH guidelines for impurities and E&L thresholds
- ICH guidelines for impurities and non-mutagenic impurities
- Principles from the ICH guidelines for impurities that can be used for the risk assessment of E&L in drug products
Raphael Nudelman
Interactive panel discussion: The future with smart injection devices
Moderator: Dr Gregory Berman
Panellists: Ian Thompson and Dr Thomas Schoenknecht
Chair's closing remarks
