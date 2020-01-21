Vehicle Lightweighting: Worldwide Markets, Technologies and Trends - Forecast to 2034
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the vehicle lightweighting megatrend, the technologies, materials and suppliers involved, and material content forecasts out to 2034.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this study includes:
- Material developments including aluminium, carbon fibre, magnesium, organics, plastics, composites and steel
- A comprehensive overview of lightweight developments for each of the following areas:
- Body and exterior - body-in-white; doors; front-end modules; glazing
- Chassis - suspension and braking components
- Interior - cockpits and seating
- Powertrain - engines
- Driveline and fuel systems
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers
- Updated profiles of the major automotive companies active in providing lightweight solutions
- PESTER analysis - political, economic, social, technological, environmental and regulatory motivators for this megatrend
Use this report to:
- Gain a quick and comprehensive overview of lightweight vehicle manufacturing
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within this area and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this area
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Body & exterior
- Body-in-white
- Aluminium
- Carbon fibre
- Magnesium
- Doors and front-end modules
- Aluminium
- Magnesium
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Glazing
- Plastics and composites
- Roofs
- Magnesium
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Body-in-white
- Chassis
- Suspension and braking components
- Aluminium
- Carbon ceramic disc brakes
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Tyres
- Suspension and braking components
- Companies
- Aluminium
- Accuride Corporation
- Aleris
- Arconic Inc
- Bodine Aluminum
- Constellium
- Martinrea International
- Nemak
- Novelis
- Shiloh Industries Inc
- Showa Denko
- Stadco
- Plastics and composites
- 3M
- Asahi Kasei Plastics
- Autoneum
- BASF
- Biomer
- CIE Automotive SA
- ContiTech
- Cooper-Standard Automotive
- Covestro
- Dow Automotive Systems
- DuPont
- Evonik
- Faurecia
- Freudenberg
- Henkel
- Honeywell
- Lanxess
- LG Chem
- Magna International
- Minda Corporation
- Novares
- Oerlikon Balzers
- PPG Industries
- Saint-Gobain
- Samvardhana Motherson Group
- Solvay
- Toray Industries
- Toyo Tire & Rubber
- Toyoda Gosei
- Trelleborg AB
- Trinseo
- Woodbridge Group
- ZF
- Steel
- Aichi Steel
- Benteler Automotive
- Gestamp Automocion
- GF Linamar
- JFE Steel
- Kobe Steel
- NanoSteel Company
- Posco
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Tata Steel
- ThyssenKrupp
- Aluminium
- Forecasts
- Aluminium
- Glass
- Iron
- Other materials
- Plastics
- Steel
- Fuel systems
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Future developments
- Concept cars
- Citron C1 Urban Ride
- Citron C4 Cactus
- Ford Mondeo
- Infiniti Q80 Inspiration
- Magna's MILA Blue
- Renault Eolab
- Other future vehicle lightweighting developments
- Composite materials
- Exhausts
- Lotus Engineering
- Smart materials
- Tubes
- Ultra-lightweight sports car
- Volvo's lightweight structural energy storage components
- Production cars
- BMW i3 electric vehicle
- Volkswagen XL1 Super Efficient Vehicle (SEV)
- Concept cars
- Interior
- Cockpits
- Magnesium
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Other
- Passive safety systems
- Seating
- Carbon fibre
- Magnesium
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Cockpits
- Material development
- Aluminium
- Carbon fibre
- Magnesium
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Other
- Adhesives
- Airbags
- Batteries
- Brake pedals
- Floor mats
- Foam
- Glazing
- Power electronics
- Starter motors
- Wiring harnesses
- Powertrain
- Aluminium
- Carbon fibre
- Magnesium
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Recycling initiatives
- Batteries
- Doors and front-end modules
- Glass
- Plastics and composites
- Seating
- Steel
- Tyres
- Wheels
