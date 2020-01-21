Global Aromatherapy Market was Valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2018, Observing a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

/EIN News/ -- Industry Insights by Product (Equipment [Nebulizing Diffuser, Heat Diffuser, Ultrasonic Diffuser, Evaporative Diffuser], Consumables [Essential Oils {Blends, Singles (Citrus Essential Oils, Spicy Essential Oils, Woody Essential Oils, Herbaceous Essential Oils, Earthy Essential Oils, Camphoraceous Essential Oils, Floral Essential Oils, Others)}, Carrier Oils), by Application (Relaxation, Pain Management, Insomnia, Skin & Hair Care, Cold & Cough, Scar Management, Others), by Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion)



NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aromatherapy market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Globally, key players in the aromatherapy market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In November 2015, dōTERRA International LLC opened a new production center in Singapore, to allow better access to its essential oils and products.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/aromatherapy-market/request-sample

Escalating usage of aromatherapy at-home, the upsurge in disposable income, and mounting occurrence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases are the primary growth drivers for aromatherapy market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 370,000 people die annually due to coronary heart disease in the U.S. It is the most common type of heart disease in the U.S. In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) globally approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015.

Relaxation application accounted the largest share in the aromatherapy market in 2018

On the basis of application, the market is subdivided into relaxation, pain management, insomnia, skin and hair care, cold and cough, scar management, and others. Among all applications, the relaxation application accounted the largest share and is expected to grow at fastest rate in the aromatherapy market, due to a mounting number of people suffering from anxiety and stress, and side effects related to other alternative medicines.

Explore key industry insights in 90 tables and 55 figures from the 170 pages of report, “Global Aromatherapy Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Product (Equipment [Nebulizing Diffuser, Heat Diffuser, Ultrasonic Diffuser, Evaporative Diffuser], Consumables [Essential Oils {Blends, Singles (Citrus Essential Oils, Spicy Essential Oils, Woody Essential Oils, Herbaceous Essential Oils, Earthy Essential Oils, Camphoraceous Essential Oils, Floral Essential Oils, Others)}, Carrier Oils), by Application (Relaxation, Pain Management, Insomnia, Skin & Hair Care, Cold & Cough, Scar Management, Others), by Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, due to the mounting occurrence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases and expanding medical tourism. In addition, mounting alertness about the advantages of aromatherapy in treating several health conditions, escalating disposable income, and a large population base is also creating a positive impact on the aromatherapy market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global aromatherapy market are dōTERRA International LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Edens Garden, Young Living Essential Oils, Frontier Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, and Mountain Rose Herbs.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/aromatherapy-market/customize-report

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the product, the consumables segment accounted the larger share in the market in 2018.

Of all the mode of delivery, the topical application accounted foremost share and is expected to grow at fastest rate in the aromatherapy market.

Of all the applications, the relaxation application accounted the largest share in the aromatherapy market.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

Detailed Research

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.

Robust Research Methodology

Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.

Analyst Support

24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

Sales Support

24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.

Free Customization

20% post purchase free customization to meet your requirements.

Customer Satisfaction

We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

Security

High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global aromatherapy market on the basis of product, mode of delivery, application, and region.

Global Aromatherapy Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Consumables Essential Oils Singles Herbaceous Woody Spicy Floral Citrus Earthy Camphoraceous Others Blends Carrier Oils

Equipment Ultrasonic Nebulizing Evaporative Heat



Mode of Delivery Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Topical Application

Aerial Diffusion

Direct Inhalation

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Relaxation

Pain Management

Insomnia

Skin & Hair Care

Cold & Cough

Scar Management

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Aromatherapy Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Mode of Delivery

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product

By Mode of Delivery

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Mode of Delivery

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product

By Mode of Delivery

By Application

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

More from VynZ Research

Global Ambulance Stretchers Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global ambulance stretchers market was valued at USD 640.0 million in 2018. The global ambulance stretchers market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing accidental cases, mounting prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and surge healthcare expenditure. Different types such as into emergency stretchers and transportable stretchers contributed to the ambulance stretchers market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for transportable stretchers in the coming years due to schemes undertaken by major players for the introduction of technologically advanced products.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/global-ambulance-stretchers-market

Global Capnography Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global capnography devices market was valued at USD 355.0 million in 2018. The market is growing due to technological upgradations being undertaken in emerged and emerging economies in capnography devices. Furthermore, extensive number of incidences pertaining to respiratory diseases and increasing initiatives being undertaken by the government authorities for the utilisation of capnography devices is another factor that are significantly contributing towards the rapid growth of global capnography devices market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/capnography-device-market

Global Network Connected Medical Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global network connected medical devices market was valued at USD 20.0 billion in 2018. The market is growing owing to extensive dissemination of network connected medical devices in healthcare domain, excessive occurrence of chronic conditions, adoption of smart phone based progressive health techniques and extensive expenditure incurred by private and government organizations.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/network-connected-medical-devices-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.