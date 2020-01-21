Horizon CEO Brian Collins to Speak at EmTech Investment Meeting 2020 in Davos During World Economic Forum

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Horizon Globex US, LLC (Horizon), the Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions company, today announced its CEO Brian Collins will be speaking at the Emerging Technologies Investment Meeting (EmTech Investment Meeting 2020), a forum for professional investors and traders who are interested in impact investments and emerging technologies. The event takes place January 20-22nd in Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum. Brian will be hosting a Fireside Chat called The Hunt for Liquidity: Digital Assets 2020, providing his expertise on the challenges and opportunities surrounding digital asset liquidity in the coming year alongside merchant banker and PALcapital CEO, James Haft.



The EmTech Investment Meeting 2020 discusses investment opportunities in technologies such as Clean Energy, Blockchain, FinTech, AI, Healthcare, Biotech, and more. The meeting includes prominent investment funds and family offices like i(x) Investments, IMAS Foundation, Private Equity & Infrastructure, MN (AUM 160bn), Willis Towers Watson, SUSI Partners AG and other institutional investors. Additional speakers include Ciara Sun, Head of Global Business at Huobi Group; Rupertus Rothenhaeuser, Chief Clients & Products Officer at SIX Digital Exchange; Lennix Lai, Financial Market Director at OKEx; and the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology.

Brian is an experienced public and private company CEO. He founded Horizon Globex in 2010, which was listed on Nasdaq in 2012. The Company’s end-to-end blockchain technology suite was completed in 2019 and its compliance and trading technology is being licensed to entities around the world. From 1999-2010, Brian was CEO of Abbey Technology in Switzerland specializing in the design of trading software for Swiss banks. Prior to this, Brian worked for Credit Suisse in Zürich designing and building proprietary equity trading solutions.

“Attracting mainstream traders to a digital-asset secondary marketplace requires frictionless on-boarding and trading,” says Horizon CEO Brian Collins. "I’m honored to share insights on what’s to come surrounding digital asset liquidity in 2020 and help shed light on the tools and regulatory framework in place to usher in this new wave of investing and trading.”

This news follows Horizon’s recently launched Series A funding round which is currently accepting investments. Qualified investors can become shareholders in Horizon’s proprietary blockchain trading and compliance software business being licensed to entities around the globe. To learn more and to access Horizon’s investment materials, visit https://offering.horizon-globex.com/ .

To learn more or connect with Brian Collins, visit his LinkedIn or reach the team at horizon@horizon-globex.com.

About Horizon:

Horizon offers a suite of integrated blockchain software applications for compliant issuance through secondary trading of digital securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the U.S. and globally.

Current product solutions include asset tokenization through Tokenetics (tokenetics.com); a white-label KYC smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, & PEPs through AMLcop (amlcop.com); transfer agent custody tools through (custodyware.com), and an advanced retail trading app for compliant secondary trading on affiliated digital securities marketplaces through Open Order Book (openorderbook.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrated with one another. Learn more at https://horizon-globex.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vanessa Malone

Vanessa@Horizon-Globex.com

(805) 637-1963

Disclaimers:

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement that we will file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and GlobexUS Holdings Corp. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS NOT PERMITTED.



