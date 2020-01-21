PRGX Board Member Recognized by WomenInc. Magazine in 2019 List of Most Influential Corporate Directors

CEO of IBT Enterprises Mylle Mangum named to annual list recognizing women’s professional excellence at the highest level

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced that company board member Mylle H. Mangum was named one of WomenInc.’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors.



“We are proud to congratulate Mylle on this well-deserved recognition highlighting her success as a corporate director and leader,” said Ron Stewart, President and CEO of PRGX. “She has served on the PRGX board for more than five years, and we are honored to have her support and leadership.”

WomenInc. Magazine’s annual recognition is the most comprehensive listing of female executives, influencers and achievers contributing to corporate board leadership. Dedicated to covering women’s achievements in business, WomenInc. recognized Mangum for her extensive success as a board director of PRGX, Barnes Group and Haverty Furniture Companies, in addition to her work as Director and Chairman of the Board for Express, Inc. and CEO of IBT Enterprises.

“It is critical to shine a light on female leadership and business success so we can inspire future women in the workplace and ensure diversity of thought and creativity,” said Mangum. “I am deeply thankful to be recognized alongside a growing number of highly esteemed, respected female corporate directors.”

“It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard and their stories are told in meaningful ways. WomenInc. is proud to recognize this distinguished group of women serving on public boards,” said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc.

Mangum will be featured in the Winter 2019 edition of WomenInc. Magazine. The full list is also available at: http://womeninc.com/2019MICD .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

About WomenInc. Magazine

WomenInc. Magazine is a cultural catalyst for professional women—a media platform that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about women. With its unique mix of stunning photography from major events, in-depth reporting, and social commentary, Women Inc. accelerates ideas and images to center stage. Women Inc. is an unrivaled media event that reaches the progressive, modern and sophisticated female consumer who demands the best in news coverage and that their voice is heard.

