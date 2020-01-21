RAPS 2020 Board of Directors Begins Term, Welcomes Kimberly Trautman, Frank Pokrop and Sabina Hoekstra-van den Bosch

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, USA, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) officially began its 2020 term on 1 January. Don Boyer, a former top Health Canada official who is now a private regulatory consultant, is serving his second year as chairman. Boyer’s term was extended from one to two years when the RAPS board officers’ structure was changed by member vote in November. The term of the board president was also increased to two years, and the president-elect position was eliminated.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve as RAPS board chairman this year and excited to build on the great successes of last year,” said Boyer. “As both a longtime RAPS member and a former regulator, I know well the vital role RAPS plays in supporting our important profession to help make healthcare products safe, effective and available. The new two-year terms for the board chairman and president will strengthen the organization through improved leadership continuity and better follow-through on key initiatives.”

Three new directors join the board this year. They are:

Kimberly Trautman, MS, served as senior official at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for nearly 25 years, most recently as associate director for international affairs in the office of the director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health. She is currently executive vice president of medical device international services with NSF International.

Frank Pokrop, RAC, FRAPS, CQE, CISA, has worked in the medical device arena for more than 20 years. He is currently senior director for regulatory affairs and quality assurance at Sotera Wireless in San Diego. His prior experience covers manufacturing quality assurance for large and small volume parenteral drugs.

Sabina Hoekstra-van den Bosch, PharmD, FRAPS, is founder and principal of EUMD Consultancy, specializing in regulatory advice to the healthcare products industry. She has 20 years of experience as a pharmaceutical and medical device regulator in the Dutch government, serving subsequently in the Medicines Evaluation Board, Ministry of Health and CCMO.

The complete list of the 2020 RAPS board officers and directors follows below:

Chairman of the Board

Don Boyer, BSc, RAC, FRAPS, president, BOYER@RegulatorySolns

President

Glenn N. Byrd, MBA, RAC, President, GByrd Ad-Promo Solutions, LLC

President-Elect

Gert Bos, PhD, FRAPS, executive director and partner, Qserve Group

Treasurer

David E. Chadwick, PhD, RAC, FRAPS, director of regulatory affairs and regulatory science, Cook Medical

Directors

Paul Brooks, executive director, RAPS

Carol Cooper, MS, IM(ASCP), RM(AAM), founder and principal, CM Cooper and Associates

Raina Dauria, MS, RAC, vice president, regulatory affairs, Cardiovascular and Specialty Solutions Group, Johnson & Johnson

Jethro Ekuta, DVM, PhD, RAC, FRAPS, vice president, global regulatory affairs, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Laila Gurney, MSc, RAC, Senior Executive, global quality and regulatory, GE Healthcare

Sabina Hoekstra-van den Bosch, PharmD FRAPS, principal, EUMD Consultancy

Frank Pokrop, RAC, FRAPS, CQE, CISA, director, regulatory affairs, Sotera Wireless

Diana K. Salditt, FRAPS, senior program director, regulatory advocacy and policy, Medtronic

Nancy Singer, JD, LLM, RAC, FRAPS, founder, Compliance-Alliance LLC

Susan Stewart, JD, RAC, FRAPS, senior vice president, regulatory affairs and quality, Kaleido Biosciences Inc.

Kimberly Trautman, executive vice president of medical device international services, NSF International

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

