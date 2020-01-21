A Step by Step Practical Guide to Strategic IP Planning: 3-Day Seminar (London, United Kingdom - March 10-12, 2020)
It is widely considered that intangible assets account for up to 80 percent of the value of most businesses, making it vital for companies to align their IP strategy with their business strategy.
For some, the IP strategy will drive the business agenda. However, for most businesses that have grown organically, it is essential that a strategic IP plan is developed and implemented in order to protect the company's assets as well as maximising value from these assets.
Whether you have no strategy currently in place or you simply need to develop your current strategy and get management buy-in, this is the course for you.
Seminar Overview
This highly interactive seminar will provide you with the practical knowledge, skills, and toolkit (DIPS) to enable you to put an IP strategy in place for your company.
Starting with a matrix-based model linking innovation to value creation/capture and the role of IP therein, you will learn and apply a structured, step-by-step methodology to set up a strategic plan aligned with R&D and business goals. Case studies and real-life examples will be used throughout the course to help embed learning, alongside the opportunity for direct application to situations of your choice with coaching from our expert trainer.
Included within the seminar fee is access to an online self-assessment survey to help you benchmark your company's (or your client's) readiness regarding IP strategy, with access to the DIPS Online platform.
Attendees will have access to some materials prior to the seminar. Approximately two hours will be required to read through and prepare for this seminar.
Documentation
- Pre-reading: contains all cases plus facts and data used during examples given by speakers and during teamwork assignments
- Theory book: contains all the models and frameworks learned during the seminar lectures
- Practice book: contains all the practical information needed to apply the cases to the frameworks during the teamwork assignments
- Post-reading: contains all the speaker feedback provided after teamwork assignments, plus extra insights and guidelines to best apply the frameworks to your own environment
Agenda
Programme Day One
Introduction and ice-breaker
IP strategy toolbox: theory
- Learn the Matrix of IP Strategy Options'
- Link to IA management and innovation
IP strategy toolbox: theory continued
- Apply to real-life cases during teamwork assignments
- Group discussion and feedback
IP strategy-making: introduction
- The who-what-how of strategic IP planning
- Introduction to case study - Renewable Energy'
- Introduction to the 5-step methodology (DIPS)
Step 1: vision setting
- Define/refine the vision to link IP and business
- Recourse to the matrix as a dashboard
- Teamwork and group discussion
Step 2: IP competition analysis
- Revisit the matrix through the competition landscape
- IP mapping techniques (mapping, landscaping)
- Analysis of patent data (lifecycle, competition etc)
- Teamwork and group discussion
Programme Day Two
Step 3: IP SWOT development
- Gap analysis using the matrix: compare business vision to current own IP
- High-level audit: methods to assess and rank a company's portfolio
- Derive actions to bridge current/desired IP position
- Teamwork and group discussion
Step 4: IP performance benchmarking and reporting
- Estimate budget needs for R&D and IP
- Define IP KPIs to report future success
- Prioritise actions to define an IP roadmap
- Review different scenarios
- Teamwork and group discussion
Step 5: The strategic plan - the outline
- Integrate outputs of steps 1-4 into a practical, rationalised plan
- Positioning, actions, and measurement
- Differentiate core v non-core activity for higher performance
Getting buy-in from management for your strategic IP plan
- Persuading and convincing management
- Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management
Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management continued..
Present your plan to management
- Group discussion: peer evaluation (online) and feedback
From case to reality
- Re-apply the 5-step methodology (DIPS) to real life
- Success factors and key challenges
- Organisational aspects
Programme Day Three
Reapply DIPS: lessons learned from others, plus how to cope with complexity in situations and explore flexibility in DIPS solution
- Identify generic situations
- Reflect on how to solve these situations using DIPS (teamwork)
- Present solutions and group discussion
The gradual approach
Reapplying (parts of) DIPS methodology to two real-life scenarios
- Case 1: advise on portfolio development for a growing SME or a growing business unit
- Case 2: large portfolio in an established business
Brief introduction to DIPS Online to learn how to handle a large number of strategy projects
Introduction to corporate planning where more than one product or business unit is involved
Corporate IP planning - practical case study session
- Revisiting the 5-step methodology (DIPS): bottom-up, collegial approach
- Teamwork: revisiting the case study with extra product lines: consolidate first, SWOT analysis (extended) and making a corporate plan
Further implementation issues toward change
Final questions and recommendations
