2-Day Programme: Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU | London, United Kingdom - March 24th-25th, 2020
Obtaining a marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicine can be a costly and time-consuming process and this practical two-day course will equip participants with the key information to achieve a successful application.
The programme will take delegates through all of the constituent parts of the application for marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicinal product in the European Union, including the maximum residue limits dossier.
Presentations will cover the regulatory framework; pharmaceutical, toxicological and pharmacological data; safety risk assessments; pre-clinical and clinical data; detailed and critical summaries; and regulatory submissions.
An important part of the programme will be devoted to working on case studies in the workshop sessions and there will be ample opportunity for discussion throughout the two days with the expert trainer and fellow professionals.
Benefits of Attending
- Understand the EU regulatory framework
- Learn the pharmaceutical data requirements
- Know how to comply with the safety requirements
- Review the user safety risk assessment
- Consider the environmental risk assessment
- Receive guidance on the detailed and critical summaries on safety
- Consider the pre-clinical and clinical requirements
- Take away regulatory strategies and procedures
- Acquire the skills to write the regulatory submission
Agenda
Programme Day One
Introduction and objectives of the course
EU regulatory framework
- Understanding the regulatory objectives
- EU legal framework
- Legal base of regulatory procedures and dossier requirements
Part II: Pharmaceutical data requirements
- Formulation and analytical data
- Manufacturing process
- Stability studies
Workshop session
Planning a dossier to contain:
- Pharmaceutical development studies
- Toxicological, pharmacokinetic, metabolism and residue studies
- Pre-clinical and clinical studies
Part IIIA: Consumer and environmental safety data requirements
- The toxicological package
- Maximum residue limits dossier: safety file
- Part IIIA of the marketing authorisation application
User safety risk assessment
Programme Day Two
Environmental risk assessment
- Phase I and II assessments
Part IIIB: Residues
- Metabolism and residue studies
- Maximum residue limits dossier: residues file
- Withdrawal period
- Part IIIB of the marketing authorisation application
Detailed and critical summaries on safety and residues
Part IV: Pre-clinical data
- Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics
- Target species tolerance
- Resistance
Part IV: Clinical data and clinical detailed and critical summaries
- Clinical trials
- Clinical detailed and critical summaries
EU regulatory strategies and procedures
- Full and abbreviated applications
- Generic applications
- Centralised procedure
- Decentralised, MRP and national procedures
Workshop session
Workshop presentations
- Presentation by each team
- Review and discussion
Writing the regulatory submission
- Writing the dossier
- Summary of product characteristics and labelling
- Working with writers of detailed and critical summaries
Discussion session
- Reviewing toxicology studies
- Setting the scenario
- Risk assessment and management
Pharmacokinetics and bioequivalence
