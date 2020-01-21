2-Day Programme: Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU | London, United Kingdom - March 24th-25th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Obtaining a marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicine can be a costly and time-consuming process and this practical two-day course will equip participants with the key information to achieve a successful application.

The programme will take delegates through all of the constituent parts of the application for marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicinal product in the European Union, including the maximum residue limits dossier.

Presentations will cover the regulatory framework; pharmaceutical, toxicological and pharmacological data; safety risk assessments; pre-clinical and clinical data; detailed and critical summaries; and regulatory submissions.

An important part of the programme will be devoted to working on case studies in the workshop sessions and there will be ample opportunity for discussion throughout the two days with the expert trainer and fellow professionals.

Benefits of Attending

Understand the EU regulatory framework

the EU regulatory framework Learn the pharmaceutical data requirements

the pharmaceutical data requirements Know how to comply with the safety requirements

to comply with the safety requirements Review the user safety risk assessment

the user safety risk assessment Consider the environmental risk assessment

the environmental risk assessment Receive guidance on the detailed and critical summaries on safety

guidance on the detailed and critical summaries on safety Consider the pre-clinical and clinical requirements

the pre-clinical and clinical requirements Take away regulatory strategies and procedures

regulatory strategies and procedures Acquire the skills to write the regulatory submission

Agenda



Programme Day One

Introduction and objectives of the course



EU regulatory framework

Understanding the regulatory objectives

EU legal framework

Legal base of regulatory procedures and dossier requirements

Part II: Pharmaceutical data requirements

Formulation and analytical data

Manufacturing process

Stability studies

Workshop session

Planning a dossier to contain:

Pharmaceutical development studies

Toxicological, pharmacokinetic, metabolism and residue studies

Pre-clinical and clinical studies

Part IIIA: Consumer and environmental safety data requirements

The toxicological package

Maximum residue limits dossier: safety file

Part IIIA of the marketing authorisation application

User safety risk assessment

Programme Day Two

Environmental risk assessment

Phase I and II assessments

Part IIIB: Residues

Metabolism and residue studies

Maximum residue limits dossier: residues file

Withdrawal period

Part IIIB of the marketing authorisation application

Detailed and critical summaries on safety and residues

Part IV: Pre-clinical data

Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics

Target species tolerance

Resistance

Part IV: Clinical data and clinical detailed and critical summaries

Clinical trials

Clinical detailed and critical summaries

EU regulatory strategies and procedures

Full and abbreviated applications

Generic applications

Centralised procedure

Decentralised, MRP and national procedures

Workshop session

Workshop presentations

Presentation by each team

Review and discussion

Writing the regulatory submission

Writing the dossier

Summary of product characteristics and labelling

Working with writers of detailed and critical summaries

Discussion session

Reviewing toxicology studies

Setting the scenario

Risk assessment and management

Pharmacokinetics and bioequivalence

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nm1j6w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.