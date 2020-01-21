Integrity Viking Funds Completes Acquisition of Two M.D. Sass Mutual Funds

Acquisition expands Integrity Viking’s highly rated product lineup

/EIN News/ -- MINOT, N.D., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Viking Funds announced today that it completed the acquisition of the M.D. Sass Short Term U.S. Government Agency Income Fund and the M.D. Sass Equity Income Plus Fund.



“As a niche fund management firm, we are always seeking opportunities to strategically grow our business and continue to offer a unique lineup of superior investment products to investors through our tremendous network of Broker Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor distribution partners,” said Shannon Radke, President of Integrity Viking Funds. “We are pleased to have acquired M.D. Sass’s highly rated Short Term U.S. Government Agency Income Fund (to be renamed Integrity Short Term Government Fund, symbol MDSIX) and to have retained M.D. Sass as sub-advisor to the fund, thus continuing their highly acclaimed track record of delivering positive, stable total returns in the Short Term Government Agency space.”

The addition of the Short Term Government Fund enhances an already stellar product lineup with all of Integrity Viking’s equity and taxable fixed income funds retaining either a 4-star or 5-star Morningstar rating as of the date of this news release.

As part of the transaction, the M.D. Sass Equity Income Plus Fund will be merged into the Integrity Dividend Harvest Fund, via a tax-free exchange. The Dividend Harvest Fund seeks to maximize total return by emphasizing high current income with long term appreciation as a secondary objective, consistent with preservation of capital. It does so by focusing on equity securities that have consistently increased dividends for a period of at least 10 years.

Shareholders of both the Integrity Short Term Government Fund (MDSAX/MDSIX) and the Integrity Dividend Harvest Fund (IDIVX/IDHCX/IDHIX) will now benefit from the 2020 announcement by Integrity Viking Funds to pay monthly dividend distributions. Distributions were paid quarterly through 2019.

About Integrity Viking Funds: The Niche Fund Group

Integrity Viking Funds, founded in 1987, is a boutique asset manager with a focus on income producing strategies. Integrity Viking Funds manages assets for clients of registered investment advisors and broker/dealers. The Fund is available at more than 500 financial intermediaries in the U.S. Integrity Viking Funds are distributed by Integrity Funds Distributors, LLC.

About M.D. Sass

M.D. Sass is an independent investment management firm headquartered in New York that has been creating highly differentiated asset management strategies for over 47 years. The firm has a long track record of identifying undiscovered and misperceived opportunities through rigorous fundamental research. Today, M.D. Sass and its affiliates manage approximately $6.5 billion across equity and fixed income portfolios, primarily in separately managed accounts for institutions, along with a range of alternative strategies.

The Funds are sold by prospectus only. For more complete information an investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment company carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the investment company. You may obtain a prospectus at no cost from your financial adviser or from our website at integrityvikingfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Because the Integrity Dividend Harvest Fund can only distribute what it earns, the Fund’s distributions to shareholders could decline when dividend income from stocks in the Fund’s portfolio declines. The Fund’s emphasis on dividend-paying stocks involves the risk that such stocks may fall out of favor with investors and underperform the market. Also, a company may reduce or eliminate its dividend, which could affect the Fund’s ability to generate income.

Contact: Trey Welstad

Portfolio Manager/Compliance

(701) 712-8821

twelstad@integrityviking.com



