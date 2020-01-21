Baldwin® Hardware, a Leading Brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement Division of Spectrum Brands, is ‘Back in Black’ at NAHB International Builders’ Show®

Unveils Expanded Offering of Satin Black Finish; new TouchScreen with Z-Wave Technology at Booth #C4548

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin® Hardware, a leading brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), is expanding its Reserve portfolio to include the strikingly beautiful Satin Black finish into the Reserve traditional category, creating endless customization offerings for customers that demand more from their hardware. Touch and see the Baldwin difference at NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) Booth #C4548. IBS attendees also will be able to experience the new TouchScreen with Z-Wave smart lock as well as Baldwin’s iconic luxury tech offering, Baldwin Evolved .



“Homeowners continue to want more style choices, as well as smart, connected hardware, to complete the look of a home. The expansion of Satin Black and the launch of TouchScreen with Z-Wave provides our customers with exactly what they want: strikingly smart hardware that stuns on the front door,” said PJ Rosch, senior brand manager for Baldwin Hardware. “There is no need to sacrifice design for technology. With Baldwin TouchScreen and Evolved, customers can enjoy the best of both worlds with the future of luxury technology.”

Experience the future of security solutions at Baldwin booth #C4548 while playing ‘Keyless in Vegas’ and the ‘Locked up in Vegas’ Boomerang photobooth, for a chance to win one $1000 grand prize or $100 gift cards several times a day throughout the show.

Satin Black Expansion: Beautifully bold. Strikingly Baldwin.

Experience the bold transformation of design with the new Satin Black finish available in Reserve contemporary and traditional styles this spring. Versatile and striking, Satin Black features a deep, solid-matte black over sanded brass adding intrigue to any style. The finish brings a sense of drama to contemporary designs creating immediate impact and interest. Paired with traditional designs, it creates a bold statement against the more conservative styling. Create a sense of luxurious drama by combining Baldwin’s bold hardware designs in Satin Black.

Baldwin TouchScreen with Z-Wave

Beautifully Baldwin, this new offering combines SecureScreen technology with bold Baldwin design to create a simple electronic solution. Activate the screen with your fingertips and enter a four- to eight-digit code for easy unlocking. Additionally, the one-touch locking capability provides for quick departures requiring no key or code to lock the door. Paired with Z-Wave Technology, it easily works with Amazon Alexa when connected to SmartThings, Wink or similar Smart Home Hub. Use your phone to monitor smart lock status, check history and remotely lock and unlock your home.

In true Baldwin fashion, the new Touchscreen with Z-Wave is available in two deadbolt styles (Minneapolis and Boulder), and three handleset styles (Minneapolis, Boulder and Canterbury) in 17 finishes for a signature look. With a personalized code, you can easily enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry and the back-lit keypad provides increased visibility. It features patented SecureScreen™ technology to prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen and is easy to install, program and use.

TouchScreen with Z-Wave Technology is the latest offering in Baldwin’s ever-expanding, technologically advanced secure solutions portfolio. Baldwin consumers now have the best of both worlds: Luxurious, solid-brass designs in a beautiful electronic solution. Unlock the future of security with Baldwin.

Baldwin Evolved

The evolution of luxury hardware, Evolved is Baldwin’s iconic electronic offering. It exceeds the architectural standards of Baldwin customers with its handcrafted design and allows users to easily lock and unlock doors via Touch-to-Open Technology and their smartphone using the Kevo mobile app. The easy-to-use app provides eKeys for remote access, real-time access history and remote unlocking abilities.

While maintaining beautiful aesthetics, Evolved’s streamlined design easily conceals the technology in a smart, sleek interior design that is 60 percent smaller than other electronic products on the market. By leveraging Bluetooth technology, Evolved offers an easy Touch-to-open™ solution in 19 handleset styles and three deadbolts. Choose from 17 Baldwin finishes for a customizable look. Smart technology meets bold design with Baldwin Evolved.

To learn more about Baldwin Hardware and its portfolio of products, please visit www.baldwinhardware.com .

ABOUT BALDWIN

Baldwin is part of Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI), a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware and plumbing with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister™ and EZSET®. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders’ hardware (National Hardware), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia.

HHI is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Spectrum Brands is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Spectrum Brands employs approximately 13,000 employees worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sabrina Suarez

714-573-0899 x. 227

sabrina@echomediateam.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.