ATV Tire Market Analysis and Outlook, 2014-2024, Segmented by Vehicle Type, Demand Category, Tire Size, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ATV Tire Market, By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement), By Tire Size, By Application (Entertainment, Sports, Agriculture, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global ATV Tire Market is forecast to reach $ 646 million by 2024 on account of increasing demand for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) for off-road activities.



Technological advancements with enhanced fuel efficiency and upgraded performance are expected to aid the ATV market, which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for ATV tires in the coming years. Ease of maneuverability and usage, increasing trend towards off-road sports activities and growing demand for electric ATVs are some of the other factors that would aid the ATV tire market in the coming years.



The Global ATV Tire Market can be segmented based on vehicle type, demand category, tire size and application. Based on the vehicle type, the market can be segmented into utility ATV, sports ATV and youth ATV. In 2018, utility all-terrain vehicle segment acquired the leading share on account of high performance across various end-use applications. In terms of demand category, the ATV tire market can be segmented into OEM and replacement.



On account of increasing demand for recreational activities, elevating lifestyle changes and surging prices of ATVs, demand for ATV tires is expected to be high for replacement segment during the forecast period. Between radial and bias, bias segment accounted for the largest share and the trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well. This is due to the reason that bias tires have thicker sidewalls offering more resistant to punctures, besides being more cost effective.



North America is the leading region in global all-terrain vehicle tire market. Sports tournaments by several snowmobile associations and clubs coupled with increasing preference for off-road motorcycling are some of the major factors contributing to the regional growth. US and Canada are contributing to the leading share of North America in the Global ATV Tire Market.



Major players operating in the Global ATV Tire Market include Carlisle Tire, Maxxis International, PRO ARMOR Tire, Kenda Tire, DURO Tire, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global ATV Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Utility ATV, Sports ATV & Youth ATV)

5.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement)

5.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias

5.2.4. By Tire Size (8 Inches,12 Inches, 16 Inches & Others)

5.2.5. By Application (Entertainment, Sports, Agriculture, Others)

5.2.6. By Company

5.2.7. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America ATV Tire Market Outlook



7. Europe & CIS ATV Tire Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific ATV Tire Market Outlook



9. South America ATV Tire Market Outlook



10. MEA ATV Tire Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Carlisle Tire

13.2. Maxxis International

13.3. Duro Tire

13.4. Kenda Tires

13.5. Pro Armor Tire

13.6. Titan International Inc.

13.7. STI Powersports

13.8. Bridgestone

13.9. Goodyear

13.10. Zhongce Rubber



14. Strategic Recommendations



