The B2C E-Commerce Market in Europe: Review 2012-2018, and Forecast to 2024

The "Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Continued growth of online retail sales in Europe

The B2C E-Commerce market in Europe is the third largest worldwide, outranked by Asia-Pacific and North America. Despite the advancing maturity of digital commerce in the top markets of Western Europe, online retail sales are projected to continue to rise at a double-digit rate regionwide in 2019. The growth is spurred by developing trends such as mobile and cross-border online shopping.

Eastern Europe outpacing the West in terms of growth

Eastern Europe's B2C E-Commerce sales are projected to grow faster than those in Western Europe in 2019, although the latter holds a significantly higher share of the region's online sales volume. In both sub-regions, online and mobile shopper penetration is on the rise as more consumers discover the advantages of making purchases from the Internet. Local B2C E-Commerce market players are benefitting from the upward trend, but face strong competition from US-based Amazon in the West, and China's AliExpress in the East.

Key Topics Covered

1. Management Summary

2. Regional Overview

  • Breakdown of Global B2C E-Commerce Sales by Region, in %, 2019f
  • Retail E-Commerce and M-Commerce Growth Rate, by Global Regions, in %, 2019f vs. 2018
  • B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f
  • Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018
  • Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 & 2019f
  • Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f
  • Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, by Country, 2019f
  • Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers in the EU, 2018
  • Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
  • Breakdown of Maximum Acceptable Delivery Times, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Poland, Spain and the UK, May 2018
  • Internet Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
  • Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
  • Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

3. Advanced Markets

4. Emerging Markets

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Allegro Group Sp. z oo
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Carrefour S.A.
  • Cdiscount S.A.
  • Ceneo S.A.
  • DNS OOO
  • El Corte Ingles S.A.
  • eBay Inc.
  • eMag Group
  • Gitti Gidiyor Bilgi Teknolojileri
  • Hepsiburada.com
  • Heureka
  • J Sainsbury PLC
  • M Video Trade OOO
  • Media Markt E-Business GmbH
  • OLX Inc.
  • Otto GmbH & Co KG
  • Ozon Holdings Limited
  • Rozetka. Ua Ltd.
  • Tesco PLC
  • VKontakte Ltd.
  • Vente-privee.com S.A.
  • Wildberries LLC
  • Zalando SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/639acr

