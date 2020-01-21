Data Governance Market Rapid Growth in Data Volume Globally by Major Dominating Key Competitors | Collibra, Adobe Systems, IBM, Teradata, Syncsort, Infogix Inc. and More

“Global Data governance Market is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% the forecast period to 2026”

Data Governance Market report focuses on describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, by the Global Key Players like Denodo Technologies, Magnitude Software, Inc., Datum LLC, Orchestra Networks, TIBCO Software Inc., Alation Inc, SAS, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Data Advantage Group, Inc. and many more.

Data governance encompasses the people, processes, and information technology required to create a consistent and proper handling of an organization's data across the business enterprise. It provides all data management practices with the necessary foundation, strategy, and structure needed to ensure that data is managed as an asset and transformed into meaningful information.

Data governance (DG) is the overall management of the availability, usability, integrity and security of data used in an enterprise. Businesses benefit from data governance because it ensures data is consistent and trustworthy.

Top Major Market Competitors: Collibra, Adobe Systems, IBM, Teradata, Syncsort, Infogix Inc, Ataccama Corporation, Reltio, Global Data Excellence, Global IDs., Denodo Technologies, Magnitude Software, Inc., Datum LLC, Orchestra Networks, TIBCO Software Inc., Alation Inc, SAS, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Data Advantage Group, Inc. and many more.

Data governance programs always affect the strategic, tactical and operational levels in enterprises. In order to efficiently organize and use data in the context of the company and in co-ordination with other data projects, data governance programs must be treated as an ongoing, iterative process.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid growth in data volumes

Regulatory and compliance mandates

Increasing strategic risk management

Increasing business collaborations.

Ever-changing regulatory framework

Scope of the report

Years Considered: - 2020–2026 Base year: - 2019 Forecast period: - 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

The Global Data Governance Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of data governance market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Chapter Details of Data Governance Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Data Governance Market Landscape

Part 04: Data Governance Market Sizing

Part 05: Data Governance Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

