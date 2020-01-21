H&R Block named one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality”

H&R Block receives 100% score on Corporate Equality Index and CEO Jeff Jones signs CEO pledge on diversity and inclusion

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 21, 2020 -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) earned 100% in the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index. For its perfect score, the company also was recognized as one of HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality." The Human Rights Campaign evaluated the company on three pillars: non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits, and support of an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.



“I want H&R Block to be a place where everyone feels safe and has a deep sense of belonging. To me, being inclusive isn’t enough. To be a place where one feels like they belong is a bigger aspiration,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block.

Jones also signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge , which affirms his commitment to supporting a more inclusive workspace with four initial goals: to continue to make H&R Block a trusting place to have complex and difficult conversations on diversity and inclusion; to implement and expand unconscious bias education; to share best and unsuccessful practices; and create and share inclusion and diversity plans with the H&R Block board of directors.

In addition, H&R Block has created a new diversity, inclusion and belonging council, Belonging@Block, which focuses on fostering a culture of belonging, envisioning a company where every voice is heard and H&R Block associates feel safe, included and inspired.

“At Block, one of our core behaviors is that we are better together – we use our similarities and differences to make us better. We have also focused on elevating our culture so we can be a leading voice and advocate for and with our communities,” said Tiffany Scalzitti Monroe, chief people officer for H&R Block. “The Corporate Equality Index is an important benchmark for LGBTQ protections, benefits and inclusion, and we are continuing our focus to make H&R Block a place where all our associates and communities feel they belong through our work with CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion.”

