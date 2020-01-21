Ingredion Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2020 “World's Most Admired” List for 11th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, was named one of the “ World’s Most Admired Companies ” in the food production industry by Fortune magazine for the 11th consecutive year. The Company ranks fourth in the food production category. The Company’s inclusion on the prominent list for more than a decade demonstrates its longstanding reputation as a preferred supplier, a purpose and values-driven employer, and a steward of sustainability.



"Ingredion is honored to be named as one of the most admired companies in the food industry,” said Jim Zallie , Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer. “This recognition represents the collaboration and ongoing efforts of our 11,000 global employees who strive to be the company of choice for our customers, suppliers and shareholders. I am confident that by continuing to work together, we will fulfill our purpose of bringing together the potential of people, nature and technology to create ingredient solutions that make life better.”

For 2020, Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list ranked companies in 56 major industries, across categories that include: employee engagement, product quality, innovation, financial soundness, long-term investment value and social responsibility. The results are based on surveys with executives, corporate directors and financial analysts. The full list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" appears in Fortune magazine's February print issue and can be viewed online .

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing together the potential of people, nature and technology to create ingredient solutions that make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602



