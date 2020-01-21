Stop & Shop Earns Perfect Score for LGBTQ Workplace Equality on Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index

Designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that it has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index, earning a designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.



“We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our efforts to create a diverse and inclusive workplace in which all of our associates feel welcome and valued,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “Protecting LGBTQ associates and customers from discrimination is a business imperative, and Stop & Shop is committed to continually advocating for the LGBTQ community and to fostering equality in the workplace.”

Some of Stop & Shop’s efforts in this area that contributed to its top marks include policies covering associates regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation and trans-inclusive health care coverage. Stop & Shop also offers a PRIDE resource group for its associates and is active in participating in the broader LGBTQ community.

Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories including non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy healthy, active lifestyles. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com .

