FogHorn Highlights the Value of Edge Computing for Sustainable Innovation at the 2020 CleanTech Forum

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn, a leading developer of intelligent edge computing software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that VP of Product Ramya Ravichandar, will be a panelist for the session “Edge Computing in Energy,” joining industry experts from CleanTech Group, Energize Ventures, Pixeom, and National Grid Partners at the 2020 CleanTech Forum on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:00 a.m. in San Francisco. The panel will explore the new edge computing framework and why stakeholders in the energy market should be paying close attention.



Industries like oil & gas, manufacturing, and transportation are now generating more data than their current infrastructure can move and process efficiently. As a result, industrial organizations are implementing edge computing to enable real-time analysis on streaming data, which increases operational efficiency and decreases costs incurred for handling and storing data. Specifically, the CleanTech Forum session will highlight how power utilities and other energy players across the value chain depend on edge computing to enhance production, extend asset life, and reduce its carbon footprint.

“In 2020, we will see an increase in edge computing deployments driving green tech use cases to reduce electricity and fuel consumption and carbon emissions,” said Ravichandar. “For example, FogHorn’s Lightning™ platform utilizes edge-powered sensor fusion to identify abnormalities in flare emission and enable proactive maintenance alerts for oil and gas sites. By combining audio and video signals to identify issues with compressor health, oil and gas organizations can not only ensure regulatory and environmental compliance and reduce overall maintenance costs, but also significantly reduce national hydrocarbon pollution.”

Ahead of the event, the CleanTech Group also recognized FogHorn in its 2020 Global CleanTech 100 list, the 11th edition of the respected annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. FogHorn was selected based on Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgments from a global 80-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting.

To learn more about FogHorn’s activities at the 2020 CleanTech Forum, visit https://www.foghorn.io/events . To learn more about the Global Cleantech 100 and FogHorn’s work in sustainable innovation, download the 2020 report https://www.cleantech.com/the-global-cleantech-100/ .

