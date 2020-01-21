Eastbridge releases new report profiling the term life products of 21 carriers in the voluntary market

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voluntary term life insurance continues to be a core product offering in carriers’ portfolios. Eastbridge research finds term insurance is offered by almost 80% of carriers in the market, putting it in the top five most-frequently offered products. In addition, term life accounted for 20% of all new sales in 2018, according to Eastbridge’s U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Survey, the largest percentage for any voluntary product offered.



The Voluntary Term Life Products Spotlight™ Report is designed to help carriers better understand the competitive landscape around term life plans sold at the worksite. The report provides data from 21 carriers active in the market and covers the following topics:

Product features and benefits (product type and platform, minimum/maximum face amounts, available riders, etc.)

Underwriting guidelines/eligibility parameters

Commissions

Pricing

Product differentiators, challenges and future trends

The purpose of this report is to help carriers stay current on voluntary term life plans sold at the worksite and review the current state of the marketplace overall. This information will help carriers evaluate how their products compare to the competition and determine whether changes or updates are needed.

The report is currently available for purchase for $3,000. For additional information or to purchase the report, e-mail info@eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560



