Greystone Deepens Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Lending Capabilities with Cullen O’Grady in Maryland

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that Cullen R. O’Grady has joined as a Managing Director and senior loan originator based in the company’s Rockville, Maryland office.



Mr. O’Grady has more than 16 years of multifamily investment sales experience in the Washington, D.C. and Mid-Atlantic markets. He has deep expertise in debt structure and origination, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and FHA financing, as well as equity placement and investment sales for acquisitions, refinancing and recapitalization opportunities.

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. O’Grady has handled more than $1 billion in real estate financings and investment sale transactions of multifamily, office, self-storage, mixed-use and single-tenant net-leased properties throughout the U.S.

Prior to joining Greystone, he was a Managing Director for multifamily and manufactured housing community agency lending with SunTrust Commercial Real Estate (formally Pillar Finance). In addition, he led the investment sales and brokerage team at Vanguard Realty Group in Rockville, Maryland, working with private, institutional and high-net worth clients on Mid-Atlantic multifamily and commercial properties, including conventional, repositioning and affordable assets. His experience also includes representing lenders, consulting services, REO sales and receiverships. Earlier in his career, Mr. O’Grady held a Senior Associate position within the National Multi Housing Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services.

“The dynamic Mid-Atlantic market continues to be a favorite of commercial real estate investors. Cullen’s extensive and accomplished multifamily expertise enables Greystone to better serve investors seeking to capitalize on the region’s many opportunities,” said Rick Wolf, Executive Vice President, Agency lending at Greystone. “Further, Cullen’s experience in agency financing and placing equity, along with his investment sales background, further enhances our capabilities to deliver solutions to a variety of investors across the capital stack and we are excited to have him join our team.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.