Instreamatic Partners with Triton Digital to Accelerate Voice-Driven Audio Advertising

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instreamatic, the voice dialogue marketing platform that allows media companies and advertisers to measure, manage, and monetize audio content by utilizing interactive voice AI technology, announced a partnership with Triton Digital ®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Through this partnership, Instreamatic is integrating its voice dialogue advertising technology into Triton Digital’s preeminent Advertising Server, enabling Triton’s clients to seamlessly deliver voice dialogue advertising experiences within their audio content to further increase ad engagement through interactive conversations.



In practice, dialogue ads present listeners with verbal calls-to-action: for instance, an ad could offer more detailed information about a product or service. The listener can engage in brief, meaningful interactions with the ad by speaking aloud naturally and conversationally – either expressing interest in order to accept the offer, or responding negatively to conclude the ad and return to the content they were listening to. Dialogue advertising campaigns driven by major brands like HP , IKEA , and Infiniti have demonstrated the power of these brief interactive ads to engage listeners in brand experiences they find both meaningful and memorable.



“We are pleased to integrate with Instreamatic, and to provide our clients with access to their voice dialogue advertising technology,” said John Rosso, President o­f Market Development at Triton Digital. “Instreamatic shares our commitment to providing the industry with innovative technology that enables meaningful connections between brands and their target audiences, and to furthering the growth of the audio industry at large.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Triton Digital,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “We are happy to provide their clients with an additional vehicle for creating effective, individualized, and revenue-driving ad experiences.”

In addition to dialogue advertising, Instreamatic provides brand advertisers with empirical ad metrics in real-time, offering deeper and more actionable insights into ad performance. Instreamatic utilizes advanced voice AI and deep learning mechanisms that analyze and iteratively improve understanding of listener responses and the delivery of dialogue ad content. Advertisers are able to leverage these real-time metrics and analysis to conduct data-driven campaign optimization, tweaking ad content to ensure each listener receives experiences that are compelling and highly-relevant.

In addition to dialogue advertising, Instreamatic provides another unique and new advertising capability in the form of Continuous Dialogue communication, which enables advertisers to build ongoing brand relationships with individual listeners. With continuous dialogue, brands can continue their conversations with listeners across multiple ads, and even across different channels and audio publishers. Brand advertisers can shape new ad content to target individual listeners based on the full history of their past campaign engagements and spoken responses, in order to maximize opportunities for conversion at each brand touchpoint. In practice, continuous dialogue communications have proven to help major brands increase engagement and conversion by re-targeting listeners with more individualized content and carefully nurturing those brand relationships.

About Instreamatic

Instreamatic is a voice dialogue marketing platform utilizing voice AI technology. The company provides an end-to-end solution for managing, measuring and monetizing voice-enabled advertising including a programmatic Ad Exchange for assisting clients with advertising sales. Founded in 2014 with services focused on digital audio and ad sales, the company shifted its focus to establishing the first voice-enabled end-to-end solution for digital audio publishers and marketers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

