United States Steel Corporation Earns Top Marks in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

U. S. Steel earns 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual scorecard addressing LGBTQ workplace equality

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today proudly announced that it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) , the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.



“U. S. Steel is honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our efforts to foster a workplace culture in which every employee feels valued and a sense of belonging, including those who are part of the LGBTQ community,” said U. S. Steel president and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “Earning this designation from HRC reinforces a core belief at U. S. Steel: Our company and our future are stronger when our workplaces are inclusive, diverse, and high-performing.”

This recognition is the result of a firm commitment by employees across the company, including U. S. Steel’s entire senior leadership team, to delivering on a long-term strategy rooted in continuous improvement. To further strengthen and improve the company’s culture of inclusion, U. S. Steel has enhanced its employee benefits, including the addition of LGBTQ-specific elements, started several new Employee Resource Groups, including one dedicated to LGBTQ employees and their allies, and developed new relationships with organizations such as the HRC.

“The impact of the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan -- businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life.”

The results of this year’s CEI showcase how 1,059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. U. S. Steel’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100-percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

The full report, is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .

CONTACT:

Amanda Malkowski

Public Affairs Rep.

Corporate Communications

T – (412) 433-2512

E – almalkowski@uss.com



