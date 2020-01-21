Jerry Cans Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029

A recent market study published on the jerry cans market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting a thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the jerry cans market are obtained with maximum precision.



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report initiates with an executive summary of the jerry cans market, which includes key findings and statistical analysis of the market. It also includes demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the jerry cans market.



Chapter 02 – Market Introduction



Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the jerry cans market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to jerry cans and their properties are provided in this section. It also highlights inclusions and exclusions to help readers understand the scope of the jerry cans market report.



Chapter 04 - Global Jerry Cans Market Pricing Analysis



Pricing analysis of the jerry can market at the regional level has also been provided in this section. It also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the jerry Can market during the forecast period.



Chapter 05 – Market Background



This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the jerry cans market during the forecast period. Along with this, the section also highlights opportunity analysis for the jerry cans market. This chapter also provides key market dynamics, which include drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the jerry cans market.



Chapter 06 – Global Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Material



Based on material, the jerry cans market has been segmented into plastic and metal. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the jerry cans market and market attractiveness analysis, based on material type.



Chapter 07 – Global Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Capacity



This chapter provides details about the jerry cans market based on capacity, and has been classified into below 10 litres, 10 litres- 25 litres, and above 25 litres. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis, based on capacity.



Chapter 08 – Global Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End Use



Based on end use, the jerry cans market is segmented into food & beverages, agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the jerry cans market and market attractiveness analysis, based on end use.



Chapter 09 – Global Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region



This chapter explains how the jerry cans market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.



Chapter 10 – North America Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America jerry cans market, along with country-wise assessment that include the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material, capacity, end use, and countries in North America.



Chapter 11 – Latin America Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the jerry cans market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.



Chapter 12 – Western Europe Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



Important growth prospects of the jerry cans market in several countries such as Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Nordic, Benelux and Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 13 – Eastern Europe Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



Russia, Poland, and the rest of Eastern Europe are among leading countries in the Eastern Europe region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Eastern Europe jerry cans market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about growth parameters of the Eastern Europe jerry cans market during the period.



Chapter 14 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter highlights the growth of the jerry cans market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of APEJ. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the jerry cans market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan.



Chapter 15 – MEA Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides information about how the jerry cans market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa, and the rest of MEA during the forecast period.



Chapter 16 – Japan Jerry Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides information about how the jerry cans market will grow in Japan.



Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the jerry cans market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all prominent stakeholders in the jerry cans market, along with detailed information about each company, which include company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Time Technoplast Ltd., Greif Inc., Scepter Canada Inc., SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA., ParekhplastIndia Limited, Barrier Plastics INC., Yates Steels Pvt. Ltd, WERIT KunststoffwerkeW, KaduJaya Perkasa, Plastic Container Packaging Corporation, PT. Raheem Indonesia, Royal Industries Indonesia, Dynaplast Tbk PT, Canzo sdn bhd (Can-One Berhad), and Royal Industries Indonesia.



Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the jerry cans market report.



Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the jerry cans market.

