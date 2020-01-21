Step into Luxury with Exceptional Savings During the Toll Brothers National Sales Event

Personalized Incentives and Excellent Financing OptionsAvailable for a Limited Time Starting in January

/EIN News/ -- Horsham, PA, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers (www.TollBrothers.com) the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, kicks off its National Sales Event on Saturday, January 25. The limited-time event runs through Monday, February 17 in participating communities throughout the country.

There’s nothing better than a new home for the new year—and there’s no better time than during the National Sales Event for buyers to make their dream home a reality at the best possible value. Toll Brothers’ award-winning in-house architectural design team has developed a wide selection of floor plan layouts and options so that buyers can truly make their new home their own. And with its impressive list of select savings on products featured in its homes, Toll Brothers offers buyers the unique benefit of the builder’s long-standing partnerships with leading brands such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Shaw, DalTile, and many more during this event.

Limited-time incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event. Interested buyers should visit or contact their community of choice and speak with a sales consultant about event incentives and home pricing. Buyers must make a deposit between January 25 and February 17, 2020, to take advantage of this opportunity.

For home buyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase at today’s low rates and find out the details about the limited-time special financing deals, representatives from TBI Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be on hand in many communities to offer free mortgage guidance. TBI Mortgage has an excellent selection of mortgage programs with interest rates—including both fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages—that are a terrific value.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 23 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).

For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and BUILDER magazine, the first two-time recipient from BUILDER magazine.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

For more information visit www.TollBrothers.com.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From FORTUNE Magazine, February 1, 2019, ©2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license.

Christine Sciarrotta Toll Brothers 215-938-8343 csciarrotta@tollbrothers.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.