Veritas Farms Announces Launch of New Product Line - Veritas Pets

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is extremely excited and proud to announce the launch of its first three Veritas Pets™ products, a brand new product line designed specifically for the pet industry.



The Company is very excited to launch three separate full spectrum CBD infused “topical” products designed specifically for pets, which are all made with organic ingredients. Veritas Pets™ Hot Spot Oil can soothe and relieve dry or raw skin patches. Veritas Pets™ Ear Cleaning System is made with foam that effectively attracts and absorbs dirt, oil and grime. With a unique shape and dual sided tips, this product is designed to gently clean your pets’ ears without doing any damage to the inner ear or ear canal. Veritas Pets™ Paw Rescue provides your pet total paw protection. This product is safe to lick and moisturizes your pet’s paws, while simultaneously soothing and calming the animal.

The CBD Pet Product Industry is expected to potentially expand to a $1.16 billion industry by 2022, based on Brightfield Group estimates. Veritas Farms is also actively developing additional products for its Veritas Pets™ line. Management has expended significant resources on the research and development of the Veritas Pets™ product line and the team involved is very excited to launch another vertical of the Company.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “Our team has spent countless hours on this new product line, and we believe that our Veritas Pets™ products are superior to many of the CBD pet products you may see on the shelf. In addition, we now have plans to distribute these products to pet stores across the nation and we expect to announce additions to and expansion of the Veritas Pets™ product line in the coming months.”

Veritas Pets™ is available for purchase on the company’s website, https://www.theveritasfarms.com/cbd-for-pets/ .

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VRFM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

888-549-7888

ir@theveritasfarms.com



