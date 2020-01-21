Within the cancer therapeutics space, which today is worth over $100 billion globally, immunotherapeutic drugs have gained worldwide acceptance. This is because they are targeted therapeutics that have high specificity for cancer cells.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05159286/?utm_source=GNW

Today, cancer immunotherapy drugs have captured nearly 50% of the overall oncology drugs market, generating about $75 billion in 2019 alone and are forecast to surpass $115 billion in 2023. This report describes the evolution of such a huge market in 20 chapters supported by over 180 tables and figures in 450 pages.



• An overview of cancer immunotherapy that includes: monoclonal antibodies, ADC’s, cancer vaccines and non-specific cancer immunotherapies and CAR T therapies.

• Focus on current trends in cancer immunotherapies that include: anti-PD-1 and anti-PDL1 drugs, Dendritic cell vaccines, T-cell therapies and cancer vaccines.

• Insight into the challenges faced by drug developers, particularly about the success vs. failure ratios in developing cancer immunotherapy drugs.

• Descriptions of more than 23 cancer immunotherapeutics approved and used as targeted drugs

• Insight into the various immunotherapeutics available for specific cancer types.

• Description and data for the prevalence of cancer types that are addressed by cancer immunotherapeutics.

• Overall global cancer therapeutics market, leading market players and the best selling cancer drugs.

• Detailed account of the market for cancer immunotherapeutics by geography, indication, company and individual drugs.

• Profiles, marketed products and products in the pipeline of 79 companies that are located globally

• Summary table to identify the category of immunotherapy drug offered by the 79 companies.

• Specific chapter on the CAR-T industry detailing manufacturing, regulations and pricing



Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What is the global market for cancer immunotherapeutics by product class such as MAbs, vaccines and non-specific immunotherapies, through 2023?

• What is the global market for cancer immunotherapeutics by geography, through 2023?

• What is the global market for cancer immunotherapeutics by indication, through 2023?

• What is the global market for MAbs by type such as naked MAbs and ADCs, through 2023?

• What are the market values for Herceptin, Avastin, Erbitux, Yervoy, Mabthera, Adectris, and Keytruda?

• What is the global market for cancer vaccines?

• What is the global market for cytokines in cancer immunotherapy?

• The projected market values for Nivolumab, Tecentriq, DCVax-L, Imfinzi?

• What immunotherapies have been approved to date?

• What monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) were approved by the FDA to treat different types of cancers?

• What are naked MAbs and how many of them have been approved by the FDA?

• What are antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and how many of them are available in the market?

• What are the common cytotoxic “wareheads” used in ADCs?

• What are the important clinical assets in ADCs?

• How many bispecific MAbs are in late-stage development?

• What are the common side effects of MAbs in cancer immunotherapy?

• What are cancer vaccines and how many of them have been licensed to be marketed?

• How many cytokines have been approved for being used in cancer immunotherapy?

• What are the major checkpoint inhibitors in clinical development?

• What is the current status of anti-PD-1 drugs, dentritic cell therapies, T-cell therapies and cancer vaccines?

• What are the most valuable R&D projects in cancer immunotherapy and what would be their approximate sales revenues in 2023?

• Number of melanoma drugs approved to date?

• Number of lung cancer drugs approved to date?

• Number of brain cancer drugs approved to date?

• What is CAR T Therapy?

• What are the main challenges associated with CAR T therapy?

• What is the status of CAR T therapeutic approval?

• What are the current regulations for immunotherapies in USA, Europe & Japan?

• What are the main manufacturing steps in CAR T therapy?

• What challenges lie ahead for CAR T production





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05159286/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.