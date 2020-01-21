BioNovelus, Inc. Announces Austin Branch to Join Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that Austin Branch has joined the Company’s Advisory Board. BioNovelus’ Advisory Board seats individual, entrepreneurs, senior information technology (IT), cybersecurity, Information Warfare (IW), Electronic Warfare (EW), and government technology executives with business and technical expertise useful for assisting in identifying, integrating and growing acquired companies.



Currently, Mr. Branch is Executive Director of Information Strategy & Programs at COLSA Corporation. Previously, he was a Senior Advisor to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence. He began his career with over 20 years of active duty in the U.S. Army. Mr. Branch earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the Citadel, his M.A. from the U.S. Air Force Air University, and took advanced coursework at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

“We are thrilled to have Austin join our Advisory Board,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of BioNovelus. “He brings excellent technical knowledge of key cybersecurity issues as well as a wealth of experience in business development. He will add greatly to the BioNovelus team.”

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mark Fuller, President & CEO

mcfuller79@gmail.com

301-461-1839



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.