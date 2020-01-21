Pendulum Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific and Medical Advisory Boards

Globally Recognized Metabolic Experts and Industry Luminaries Underscore Pendulum’s Foundation of Scientific Rigor and Medical Innovation

Pendulum Therapeutics is the first and only microbiome company to apply the discoveries of high-resolution, long-read DNA sequencing to the development and commercialization of microbiome interventions targeting specific diseases. Advisory board members are working closely with Pendulum’s leadership team as the company seeks to apply genomic discoveries to the continued development of microbiome interventions.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have these world-class experts support our work by providing ongoing guidance to our scientific and medical strategy and tactics,” said Colleen Cutcliffe, co-founder and CEO. “Together, we have created the first microbiome intervention for type 2 diabetes with both scientific and medical data. We are excited to work with our advisors, both collectively and individually, to further our mission of making millions of lives healthier through microbiome-targeted medical probiotics.”

“I’ve long believed that the next major medical breakthroughs would come from analyzing and deciphering the complex world of the microbiome through rigorous excellent DNA science,” said Eric Schadt, dean for Precision Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and founder and CEO of Sema4. “Pendulum Therapeutics has built a microbiome discovery and development platform that stands at the center of this new field of medical innovation and is poised to revolutionize how we address chronic diseases through paradigm-shifting medical innovations.”

Pendulum’s Scientific Advisory Board ( SAB ) :

Christopher E. Mason, PhD, is an associate professor of integrative functional genomics, clinical genetics and synthetic biology at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is a published expert on sequencing-based methods to generate cell-specific molecular maps of genetic, epigenetic and transcriptional activity to provide multidimensional molecular portraits of development and diseases.

Eric Schadt, PhD, is the dean for Precision Medicine and Mount Sinai professor in predictive health and computational biology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. An expert on constructing predictive models of disease that link molecular biology to physiology to enable clinical medicine, he has published more than 350 peer-reviewed papers in leading scientific journals and contributed to discoveries relating to the genetic basis of common human diseases such as diabetes, obesity and Alzheimer’s disease. Over the past 20 years, he has built groups and companies (Merck, Rosetta, Sage Bionetworks, Pacific Biosciences, Icahn Institute and now Sema4) to elucidate the complexity of human diseases.



Alfred Spormann , PhD, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University, specializes in the metabolism of anaerobic microbes in disease, bioenergy and bioremediation and has been published in more than 120 peer-reviewed publications in microbiology and disease.



Pendulum’s Medical Advisory Board ( MAB ) :

John Buse , M.D., PhD, is chief of the Division of Endocrinology, director of the Diabetes Center, director of the NC Translational and Clinical Sciences Institute and executive associate dean for Clinical Research at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Dr. Buse works at the leading edge of developing innovative therapeutic approaches to type 2 diabetes and has served as the lead investigator for multiple international diabetes intervention trials.



About Pendulum Therapeutics

Pendulum Therapeutics is the first and only microbiome company to apply the discoveries of high-resolution, long-read DNA sequencing to the development and commercialization of microbiome interventions targeting specific diseases. Pendulum’s proprietary innovation platform enables identification of microbiome mechanisms of action and rapid translation from discovery and development through human clinical validation. Founded in 2012 by a diverse team of scientists with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise, Pendulum has raised $57 million to date. Sequoia Capital led its Series B with repeat participation from Mayo Foundation, True Ventures, Khosla Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures and others. Formerly Whole Biome, Pendulum Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.Pendulum.co .

