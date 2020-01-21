CDW Names Christina Corley Chief Commercial and Operating Officer and Welcomes Sona Chawla as Chief Growth and Innovation Officer

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), announced today that Christina (Chris) M. Corley has been named chief commercial and operating officer. Corley has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility since joining CDW in 2011, most recently serving as chief operating officer. She will continue reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Christine A. Leahy, leading all of CDW’s customer-facing organizations globally, including sales, integrated technology solutions, CDW’s services business and international business units.



“Chris is an outstanding leader who puts customers firmly at the center of all we do, and consistently delivers market-outperforming growth,” said Leahy. “Her new title reflects the impact she has had and will continue to have on our customers’ success as CDW continues to grow and operate in a more complex, rapidly changing world.”

The company also announced the addition of Sona Chawla to CDW in the newly formed role of chief growth and innovation officer, reporting to Leahy.

Chawla joins CDW with a distinguished track record of success shaping omni-channel sales operations, building eCommerce businesses, developing digital platforms and driving innovation. Most recently, Chawla was president at Kohl’s, and prior to that, chief operating officer. Before Kohl’s, Chawla was at Walgreens, serving as president, digital and chief marketing officer.

“Sona is an exceptionally talented, agile executive and proven digital innovator at several Fortune 500 companies,” said Leahy. “Her breadth of experience, passion for delivering results for customers, and strength in leading high-performing teams will be invaluable as CDW continues to advance its digital capabilities and offerings. I look forward to her contributions working alongside our highly-talented executive committee and broader CDW team.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the executive team’s ability to execute on future growth opportunities and other strategic plans of CDW. Although CDW believes that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct, and actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Reference is made to a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and applicable risks contained under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in CDW’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 9,800 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019, CDW generated Net sales over $17 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com .

