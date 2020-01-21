/EIN News/ -- Publicis Groupe Agencies Continue to Score a Perfect 100 on The Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index

January 21, 2020 – Paris – Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] is proud to announce that once again in the U.S. market Digitas, Leo Burnett, MSL, Publicis Worldwide, Publicis Health, Publicis Media, Publicis Sapient, Re:Sources, Saatchi & Saatchi, and newly acquired Epsilon all received the “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” accolade by receiving a perfect 100 rating on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This survey is orchestrated annually by the HRC—the largest US LGBTQ civil rights organization that uses this annual exercise to benchmark corporate policies and practices important to LGBTQ professionals.

Publicis Groupe is proud to see many of its agencies continue with high marks. Epsilon received a 100 for the first time after coming into the Groupe in 2019. The Groupe is among more than 680 companies to receive the honor in 2020.

Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, Publicis Groupe’s Member of the Directoire and Secretary General, commented: “We are extremely proud of our US agencies for continuing to achieve the highest score of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Corporate Equality Index (CEI), and of course for Epsilon to be honoured too. I would like to pay tribute to our teams, in our agencies and within our dedicated LGBTQ+ unit Égalité. This recognition is testament to the strong values of Publicis Groupe that we care about so much: respect and valuing difference as a force. We are a people business where each and every one of our employees must feel welcome, and in a position to help create the best workplace environment in which our teams can thrive”.

Publicis Groupe’s solution hubs and agencies have continuously scored top marks on the HRC CEI as a result of strong employee-led contributions through its business resource group (BRG) Égalité. Égalité (French for Equality and pronounced eh-gah-lee-tay), Publicis Groupe’s BRG for LGBTQ+ professionals and their allies, has been at the forefront in counseling solution hubs and agencies on how to improve their scores since 2012. For 2021, the Groupe will look to keep policies and practices updated to meet the changing criteria and ensure its workplaces are as favorable for LGBTQ+ talent.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group’s operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals.



