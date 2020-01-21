Architectural Paints and Coatings Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025

Architectural Paints and Coatings -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

This report focuses on Architectural Paints and Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Architectural Paints and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The application of the products and services offered by the Architectural Paints and Coatings market spans across various sectors where it is either used as a raw material or as an end product. The increase in usage and demand for Architectural Paints and Coatings market can be credited to the unconventional expansion that is having an effect on emerging economies. A study was conducted to understand the Architectural Paints and Coatings market and how it is progressing in the present economy.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Architectural Paints and Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

BASF Coatings

Valspar

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Berger Paints

Becker Industrial Coatings

Caparol

Hempel

Jotun

Terraco Group

National Paints

Asian Paints

Arya Paints

Mas Paints

Segment by Type

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Description

The analysis and prediction of the Architectural Paints and Coatings market is not only evaluated internationally but also regionally. The study focuses on Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and North America, with a closer look at the areas where the demand is concentrated. These areas are studied on the prevailing trends and various opportunities, as well as on the long-term market outlook. Analysing these markets also provides competitive insights into the global Architectural Paints and Coatings market.

Research Methodology

The study made use of the Boston Consulting Group Matrix to have a better understanding of the Architectural Paints and Coatings market and the products and services offered. BCG Matrix helps understand where a particular product is standing in the market, what is the market share, whether there is a need for investment among others. The study gave a thorough understanding of the market share of Architectural Paints and Coatings market and how it can be improved. The study showed that the growth has been steady and investment in Architectural Paints and Coatings market can help improve it drastically.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Architectural Paints and Coatings

1.1 Definition of Architectural Paints and Coatings

1.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water-Borne

1.2.3 Solvent-Borne

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Architectural Paints and Coatings Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis



3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Architectural Paints and Coatings



...

8 Architectural Paints and Coatings Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 AkzoNobel

8.1.1 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 AkzoNobel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Dow Chemical Company

8.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Dow Chemical Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 PPG Industries

8.4 Sherwin-Williams

8.5 BASF Coatings

8.6 Valspar

8.7 Nippon Paint

8.8 Kansai Paint

8.9 Berger Paints

8.10 Becker Industrial Coatings

8.11 Caparol

8.12 Hempel

8.13 Jotun

8.14 Terraco Group

8.15 National Paints

8.16 Asian Paints

8.17 Arya Paints

8.18 Mas Paints

EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.