VIZpin Welcomes Portugal-based Vice President of Technology

Rui Barreira, Vice President of Technology

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin, designer and manufacturer of the VIZpin smartphone-based, Bluetooth enabled access entry system, recently announced the addition of Rui Manuel Barreira to its executive leadership team. Barreira joined the Lancaster, PA-based company in the role of vice president of technology.

Barreira will be responsible for managing VIZpin’s global engineering and product teams, execute VIZpin’s product strategy and expand VIZpin’s patent portfolio. He will also develop and manage VIZpin’s API/SDK Developer Program and the associated partner relationships.

Before joining VIZpin, Barreira co-founded and served as CEO of motel.io, a global, scalable platform for testing software on mobile devices, and was Chief Digital Officer for Critical Software. Barreira, who holds a four-year degree in computer science and master’s degree in software engineering, is currently an advisory board member of SURFnCODE and Porto Tech Hub.

“Rui is a great addition to the leadership team,” comments VIZpin President and CEO Paul Bodell. “His process driven approach to product development, technology background and user experience focus will ensure that VIZpin continues to lead the mobile credential and Smartphone Access Control Markets.”

About VIZPin

VIZpin designs, manufactures and markets a complete access control solution that includes cloud-based management tools (ACaaS), low-cost Bluetooth controllers and smartphone apps. The VIZpin solution provides a secure, convenient and affordable way to unlock any device by using your phone as your key and your network.





