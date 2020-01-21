UNITA party focuses on legal tools for local elections

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 21 - The country's main opposition UNITA party president, Adalberto da Costa Júnior, said last Monday in the Municipality of Viana, Luanda, that his political organisation's board are engaged in hard work, so that until March 2020 the legal tools that make up the local elections package can be voted on and passed. ,

The leader of the largest opposition party in Angola manifested this desire during the meeting held with the parliamentary group of this political party.

The official reminded that in 2015 the National Assembly approved a set of tasks for the holding of the general election in 2017, as well the local election in 2020.

“There was sufficient time to prepare the country, so then the parliamentary group needs to accelerate the preparation of the laws that are lacking”, he affirmed.

The UNITA leader indicated that the holding of the local elections in Angola will be a gain for the populations, considering that it is a reform element which the country needs to live with.

On the other hand, Adalberto da Costa Júnior praised the initiative of the Head of State, João Lourenço, regarding the parliament debate sessions live transmission on public television and radio stations as from January.

On his turn, the UNITA parliamentary bench whip, Liberty Chiyaka, said that in the meeting it was presented a draft related to bilateral meetings with deputies of MPLA, CASA-CE, PRS and FNLA to establish an agenda for the consensual approval of the local elections laws package.

The official highlighted that UNITA advocates the holding of another electoral register, to facilitate the updating of the database.

