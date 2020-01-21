Angola available to build Africa-Europe alliance

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 21 - Angola is available to build an Africa-Europe strategic alliance that contributes to equal opportunities, said Monday the 2nd deputy-Speaker of National Assembly.,

Suzana de Melo expressed the country's availability at the opening joint Parliamentary hearing seminar ceremony between the European Union (EU) and Angola, in framework of African-Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Agreement.

The trade agreement, expiring in March this year, was signed in 2000 with a view to regulate the ACP-EU relationship covering 28 member States of the European Union and 79 ACP countries, succeeding the Lomé Convention.

Suzana de Melo said she hopes that with the end of this agreement the EU would continue to work on a more substantial one adapted to Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

She said that the future ACP-EU agreements will cover priority areas such as democracy, peace and security, migration and mobility, poverty eradication, climate change, human rights, economic growth and investment.

On Promotion of political legislation, the MP highlighted Angola's commitment to promote political legislation and related actions.

The MP also spoke of the country's role in strengthening resilience and capacity to adapt to sustainable public policies.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.