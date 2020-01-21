Energy Focus’s LED Lighting Technology and Solutions are Featured in Leading Industry Media Outlets

Benefits of Company’s Flicker-Free LED Lighting Solutions in Healthcare, Education and Other Industries are Highlighted

/EIN News/ -- SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in advanced LED lighting technologies and solutions, has recently been featured in several publications and on a podcast regarding the benefits of its flicker-free LED lighting technology and solutions.



An article in School Construction News, "The Health and Cost Benefits of Flicker-Free Lighting," discusses how LED flicker-free lighting at schools may provide health and cognitive benefits to students, teachers, and staff while also reducing maintenance and installation costs. To read the article, please visit the following link: http://schoolconstructionnews.com/2019/12/05/the-health-and-cost-benefits-of-flicker-free-lighting/

In the Occupational Health & Safety article, "Flicker-Free LED Lighting and Healthier Workplaces: An Analysis," Energy Focus’s Chief Scientist, John Davenport, discusses how flicker-free lighting can support a healthier, safer, and more productive work environment. To read the article, please visit the following link: https://ohsonline.com/articles/2019/11/06/flicker-free-led-lighting-and-healthier-workplaces-an-analysis.aspx



The Healthcare Construction & Operations News article, "The Benefits of LED Lighting for Healthcare Facilities," also features an interview with Davenport about the positive aspects of LED lighting for healthcare venues and advances in LED technology. To read the article, please visit the following link: http://hconews.com/2020/01/03/the-benefits-of-led-lighting-for-healthcare-facilities/



A podcast interview on Healthcare Professional Radio titled "Energy Focus – LED Technology for Healthcare" hosts Davenport, where he discussed the difference between fluorescent lighting and LED lighting, as well as the advantages of flicker-free LED lighting in the hospital setting. To listen to the podcast, please visit the following link: https://healthprofessionalradio.com.au/energy-focus-led-technology-for-healthcare/



The articles and podcast at the links above are provided for informational purposes only. Energy Focus, Inc. is not responsible for the content of the linked articles and podcast interview.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding our current expectations concerning, among other things, statements regarding the registered direct offering, the intended use of proceeds and the timing of the closing of the offering, as well as our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, capital expenditures and the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Although we base these forward-looking statements on assumptions that we believe are reasonable when made, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We believe that important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: market conditions, our need for additional financing in the near term to continue our operations; our liquidity and refinancing demands; our ability to obtain refinancing or extend maturing debt; our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time; our ability to implement plans to increase sales and control expenses; our reliance on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our revenue, and our ability to maintain or grow such sales levels; our ability to increase demand in our targeted markets and to manage sales cycles that are difficult to predict and may span several quarters; the timing of large customer orders, significant expenses and fluctuations between demand and capacity as we invest in growth opportunities; our ability to compete effectively against companies with lower cost structures or greater resources, or more rapid development efforts, and new competitors in our target markets; our ability to successfully scale our network of sales representatives, agents, and distributors to match the sales reach of larger, established competitors; market acceptance of our high-quality LED lighting technologies and products; our ability to remediate our material weakness and otherwise comply with our obligations as a public company and under Nasdaq listing standards; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, and to do so in a timely manner; the impact of any type of legal inquiry, claim, or dispute; general economic conditions in the United States and in other markets in which we operate or secure products; our dependence on military customers and on the levels and timing of government funding available to such customers, as well as the funding resources of our other customers in the public sector and commercial markets; our reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers, our ability to obtain critical components and finished products from such suppliers on acceptable terms, and the impact of our fluctuating demand on the stability of such suppliers; our ability to timely and efficiently transport products from our third-party suppliers to our facility by ocean marine channels; our ability to respond to new lighting technologies and market trends, and fulfill our warranty obligations with safe and reliable products; any delays we may encounter in making new products available or fulfilling customer specifications; any flaws or defects in our products or in the manner in which they are used or installed; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other confidential information, and manage infringement claims by others; our compliance with government contracting laws and regulations, through both direct and indirect sale channels, as well as other laws, such as those relating to the environment and health and safety; and risks inherent in international markets, such as economic and political uncertainty, changing regulatory and tax requirements and currency fluctuations, including tariffs and other potential barriers to international trade.

