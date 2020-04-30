Genasys™ Inc. Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, February 10, 2020, 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS), a critical communications company, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal first quarter, ended December 31, 2019, after the market close on Monday, February 10, 2020. A conference call to discuss the fiscal first quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



Conference call details:

Date: Monday, February 10, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 888.390.3967

International Dial-In Number: 862.298.0702

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/32846 .

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company’s unified platform of LRAD® systems, Critical Communications as a Service (CCaaS) software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Genasys critical communication systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .





Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com



