Guardant Health Appoints High-Tech-Veteran Kumud Kalia Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) a leading precision oncology company, has appointed Kumud Kalia as the company’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Among his responsibilities, he will lead the company’s enterprise applications, information technology, and security teams.



“I believe Guardant Health is very well-positioned to soon become one of the industry’s leading generators of genomic data in the next-generation sequencing space. Kumud’s proven ability to successfully lead digital transformation at companies experiencing rapid growth makes him eminently qualified to lead our innovation and to scale up our data infrastructure as we prepare for the next phase of our growth,” said AmirAli Talasaz, PhD, Guardant Health President. “I’m confident in Kumud’s ability to lead our scaling efforts to serve more patients, as we progress toward our long-term goal of managing cancer across all stages of the disease.”

“I’m thrilled to join a company with such a strong mission — conquering cancer with data,” said Kumud Kalia. “Guardant is poised to transform cancer care, and I am eager to lead the efforts needed to scale up Guardant’s data infrastructure to serve the tens of millions of patients around the world, and across the cancer care continuum.”

Kumud has held technology, operations, and strategy leadership roles within high-tech, energy, telecommunications, and financial services companies. He was most recently Chief Information and Technology Officer at Cylance, Inc., and previously served as CIO at Akamai Technologies. Kumud has received Computerworld’s “best in class” recognition among its 100 Premier Information Technology (IT) leaders and has led teams that have won CIO100, CTO25, and other prestigious industry awards. Organizations under his leadership have repeatedly earned a place on Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT. Kumud holds an honors degree in Electronic Engineering from Bangor University, is a chartered engineer, and is a Fellow of both the Institution of Engineering and Technology and the British Computer Society.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI tests for advanced stage cancer patients and LUNAR assay for research use and for use in prospective clinical trials. In parallel, Guardant Health is actively exploring the performance of the LUNAR assay in initial studies related to screening and early detection in asymptomatic individuals.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the scale-up of Guardant Health’s data infrastructure, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Guardant Health’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other reports filed by Guardant Health with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Guardant Health.

Investor Contact:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Anna Czene or Ian Stone

press@guardanthealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a3dd16c-15d0-4689-86e5-cd694706d469

Kumud Kalia Chief Information Officer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.