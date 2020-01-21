VERB Launches Interactive Video CRM Sales App for Leading Discount Prescription Provider Rx Hacker

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, announced today that Rx Hacker, the leading discount pharmaceutical prescription company, has executed an agreement to deploy VERB’s interactive video CRM platform throughout its sales organization.



RX Hacker is service that allows users, through group-buying power, to leverage savings up to 85% off the price of prescribed drugs at nearly 60,000 pharmacies in the US market. The service is free to use and has already helped users save millions of dollars collectively from the hundreds of thousands of prescriptions filled at prominent pharmacies nationwide, such as Walgreens, CVS, Rite-Aid, Safeway, Target, and even local stores.

After signing up, individual users, company sales reps or authorized agents are eligible to receive a “discount card.” This card can be used to fill personal prescriptions for individual users or can be shared by authorized agents through the Rx Hacker affiliate program.

With 7,000 authorized agents, Rx Hacker will be able to achieve significant improvements across their affiliate program by using VERB’s proprietary technology to more effectively communicate, educate and track engagement. Through the use of VERB’s proprietary interactive video technology, clients, customers and sales reps will be able to achieve meaningful increases in retention and sales rates as they utilize the new VERB tools they will have at their disposal to interact with their key stakeholders.

“VERB’s interactive video technology has the power to significantly impact both our customer education process as well as our affiliate marketing programs,” said Leonard Pastrana, Chief Marketing Officer of Rx Hacker. “With VERB’s easy to use, state-of-the-art platform, our customers and partners will be able to more effectively communicate the immense value Rx Hacker provides. We are confident that this new, innovative approach will yield lasting results for our organization.”

Global President of Sales for VERB, McKinley Oswald, added, “We are very pleased to welcome Rx Hacker to our rapidly growing list of enterprise clients, all of whom are experiencing the benefits of our unique sales enablement platform. We are also pleased to announce that this represents our launch into the pharmaceutical sector, which is a new vertical and lucrative market for VERB. Our interactive video-based CRM platform is flexible enough to empower a variety of different industries and use cases, including Rx Hacker’s unique approach and we look forward to supporting their efforts to leverage the power of our technology going forward.”

About VERB Technology Company, Inc.

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management ("CRM") sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: verb.tech .

