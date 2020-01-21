Inpixon Recognized as a Visionary in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global

Gartner: "Market for Indoor Location Services Continues to Expand to Additional Vertical Markets"

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced that the Company has been recognized by Gartner, an independent research firm, in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services Global1 report for the second consecutive year. In the recently published 2020 report, Gartner names Inpixon as a Visionary in the indoor location services space based upon Inpixon’s ability to execute and completeness of vision.



Nadir Ali, CEO at Inpixon, commented, “We believe that Gartner’s identification of Inpixon as a Visionary is a recognition of the value of our overall strategy to provide a comprehensive indoor location data platform. As the report indicates, 'Clients have noted the need to provide a single framework that integrates multiple technologies to solve multiple location issues.’ We think our customers in both the government and commercial sector appreciate our comprehensive suite of solutions which enables them to introduce indoor intelligence to their business for various purposes, from wayfinding and customer experience, to business analytics and asset tracking, to safety and security."

This news comes on the heels of Inpixon's recent "IoT Sensor Product of the Year" award and last quarter's "Security Excellence Award." Inpixon's comprehensive offering includes an advanced indoor mapping platform and sensors that can locate Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, active RFID and Ultra-Wideband to develop a complete and accurate picture of a customer’s building occupants and devices while preserving individuals' privacy. Additionally, Inpixon's artificial intelligence-powered analytics deliver critical insights to derive productivity gains and make informed business decisions.

Vendor inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is based on a wide range of criteria including the organization’s completeness of vision, which consists of market understanding, market strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global report, please visit: https://info.inpixon.com/inpixon-gartner-magic-quadrant-indoor-location-2020-visionary

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, 13 January 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor data company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company’s indoor location data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon’s solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, Inpixon’s ability to maintain its exchange listing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

