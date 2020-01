ElectraMeccanica Unveils the Features of its Production Intent Generation 3 SOLO EV

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced the final features of its production intent Generation 3, single-seat SOLO EV.



“Since joining the company as CEO in August 2019, our team has been tirelessly focused on testing and validating our pilot production Generation 2 SOLO vehicles in ‘real world’ driving conditions. Similar to any vehicle program, these steps resulted in engineering modifications and upgrades to optimize the driver experience and ensure reliability,” said Paul Rivera, Chief Executive of ElectraMeccanica. “Today, I am pleased to announce the final features of the Generation 3 SOLO design, which will be implemented into commercial production later this year with our strategic contract manufacturing partner in China, Zongshen Industrials Group.”

The Generation 3 SOLO, with an MSRP of $18,500, is a trend-setting all-electric, single-seat vehicle expected to revolutionize the commuting, delivery and shared mobility experience. The vehicle will come standard with an advanced liquid-cooled motor incorporating torque limiting electronic stability control, a wider front steering track, electronic power steering, power brakes, a more robust and rugged look, as well as additional side-impact occupant protection. Beyond these significant occupant safety features, the vehicle will also offer enhanced comfort and driver experience upgrades such as air-conditioning, an improved seat design, a quieter cabin interior, and a more modern technology suite including a more powerful sound system with Bluetooth connectivity.

ElectraMeccanica’s SOLO electric vehicle will first be available in the Los Angeles market in 2020 with other west coast cities to follow later in the year. To be one of the first to own a SOLO, please reserve yours online by visiting www.electrameccanica.com .

Rivera, concluded: “The pending launch of our unrivaled Generation 3 SOLO is a game-changer unlike anything on the road today. This vehicle will define a new category, ‘SOLO Mobility’. We believe that today’s commuters deserve a next-generation vehicle that is not only safe, economical and environmentally friendly, but is also stylish and fun to drive!”

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The company’s flagship vehicle is the innovative purpose built; single-seat electric vehicle called the SOLO. This vehicle will revolutionize commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is unique, trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 60 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com.

