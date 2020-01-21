Dawn Norby Joins Smart Cannabis Corp (SCNA) to Head Up Budding Botanicals’ CBD and Hemp Retail Operations

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTC PINKSHEETS: SCNA)

Smart Cannabis Corp. is pleased to provide further details regarding its acquisition of Budding Botanicals’ CBD and hemp retail sales operations.



Budding Botanicals grows, processes, makes, bottles & packages, and sells 100% organic CBD products. It grows its products indoors organically, and it further uses an organic process to produce its isolate from hemp. Its business mantra is that it never adds anything unnecessary or non-organic to its CBD and hemp products. The Company welcomes everyone to visit Budding Botanicals’ website at https://www.buddingbotanicalsca.com/.

Heading up Budding Botanicals is Dawn Norby, who founded and built it into a successful retail business striving for an organic niche. [Please note that organic hemp certification has gained ground only recently (https://dispensarynearmeusa.com/2019/10/12/can-hemp-be-certified-organic/). While Budding Botanicals has not yet obtained USDA “organic” certification, it uses only organic ingredients for the manufacturing of its products.]

“By using organic ingredients, I have personally sought to separate us from others who are not using organic ingredients,” says Dawn Norby, the new CEO of Next Generation Farming, Inc., which runs Budding Botanicals. She added, “Since I started Budding Botanicals, I simply wanted to make and sell a healthier product by making sure that the ingredients were organic to start.”

About Smart Cannabis Corp.:

The company previously focused its cannabis sector operations in the construction and sales of cannabis-related greenhouses, but has now diversified into the retail sales of cannabis and hemp products by acquiring Budding Botanicals (see https://www.buddingbotanicalsca.com/).

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's affiliates that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.





Contact: Smart Cannabis Corp. Email: office@smartcannabis.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.