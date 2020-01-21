B2Digital (OTCMKTS: BTDG) B2 Digital Announces the First B2 Fighting Series "Night of Champions" Live Event

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS: BTDG) (“B2Digital”) B2Digital, www.b2digitalotc.com, announced that it will hold its first B2 Fighting Series Championships, “The Night of Champions” on Saturday July 18, 2020 on Fourth Street Live! in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky.



The first B2FS “Night of Champions” will showcase the top 22 fighters that have fought in the B2 Fighting Series in the past Fall and Spring seasons. Much like the scouting combine in the NFL, the “Night of Champions” will be where the best of the B2FS fighters can display their talents to the scouts that will be in attendance from all the major leagues of the MMA world.

The fighters will be selected though a draft and ranking system created by the B2FS matchmakers based on the results of the B2 Fighting Series from the 2019 Fall Season combined with the 2020 Spring seasons results. The fights will have occurred in 10 states and 22 cities over the 12 months before the event occurs. The draft and ranking system was developed and will be managed by Chris Lytle, UFC veteran and MMA industry expert and the Company’s Executive in charge of Fighter Development and the B2 Official Training Facility Program for B2 Digital.

“This has been an interesting and exciting process to develop the way to draft the right fighters to fight in our championship. We will be having our 5 matchmakers plus myself select the top 5 professional and 6 amateur fights. It will be a highly anticipated evening of fights for the B2 Fighting Series Champions,” said Chris Lytle.

“Myself and our B2 management team have been developing this company for over 10 years with my dream of creating this MMA Development League Championship Series. It will be an electric evening occurring in such an amazing venue as Fourth Street Live!, right in the center of downtown Louisville. It will be very rewarding for all of us to watch which fighters will walk out of the B2FS cage with the ‘Night of Champions’ Belts. Our Company is and always will be about the fighters first. It will be an amazing evening, in front of an expected capacity crowd. I am looking forward with great anticipation to watching the B2FS fighters achieve their dreams, ” said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital Inc.

Business Update

B2Digital also provides the following update to its fans, followers and shareholders.

The Company has filed its financial and operational results for the FY 2019-2020 through Q2 and now is a SEC Fully Reporting Company,

The Company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and events as well as the ongoing development and accomplishment of its B2FS Official Training Facility Program turning into a Revenue Creating business unit by owning and operating B2FS Training Facilities and expanding the B2 Social Media Network. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional sports-related companies and growing the current B2Digital business.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at https://www.b2digitalotc.com.

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multi-billion dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event.

B2Digital has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, “B2FS”. This includes: social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, FTV(Free to View) fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company

www.b2digitalotc.com

