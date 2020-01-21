OSS Expands AI on the Fly® Product Line, Adding PCI Express 4.0 Expansion System with Eight NVIDIA V100S Tensor Core GPUs

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), the leading provider of specialized high-performance computing solutions for mission-critical edge applications, announced the availability of a new OSS PCIe 4.0 value expansion system incorporating the latest NVIDIA V100S Tensor Core GPU. As the newest member of the company’s AI on the Fly® product portfolio, the system delivers data center capabilities to HPC and AI edge deployments in the field or for mobile applications.



The 4U value expansion system adds massive compute capability to any Gen 3 or Gen 4 server via two OSS PCIe x16 Gen 4 links. The links can support an unprecedented 512 Gpbs of aggregated bandwidth to the GPU complex.

The expansion system features 10 PCIe 4.0 slots and 4,000 watts of load sharing power. In conjunction with V100S Tensor Core GPUs, it delivers up to 1,040 teraFLOPS of tensor performance and 65.6 teraFLOPS of double precision performance, accelerating both computational science and data science.

The NVIDIA V100S Tensor Core GPU brings CUDA Cores and Tensor Cores in a unified architecture to enable mixed-precision computing. This feature is especially useful for AI training, where operations are run in FP16 precision, and results are accumulated in FP32 precision, which delivers significant speedups while preserving accuracy. In addition, NVIDIA V100S GPUs offer FP64 precision for scientific computing applications like simulations, and INT8 precision for AI inference. The OSS expansion system provides this GPU capability for military, automotive, aerospace and industrial edge applications.

“Our new compute acceleration expansion platform demonstrates how we continue to lead the industry in delivering the latest in high-performance technology for mission critical edge applications,” said OSS CEO Steve Cooper. “By combining our proprietary technology and designs with the latest NVIDIA GPUs, we lead the market in Gen 4 expansion and powering AI on the Fly applications.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing building blocks and platforms for OEMs that provide edge systems to scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals for their mission critical applications. These specialized platforms include customized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, expansion systems and storage software. The products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: a change in product specifications, the fitness of the product for a particular application or market, the operation of a demonstration, speed of the system and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.