Enphase Energy and Petersen-Dean Partner to Deliver World-Class Solar and Storage Solutions for New Homes

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Petersen-Dean, Inc., one of the largest full-service, privately-held roofing and solar companies in the United States, has selected Enphase as its premier supplier of solar inverters and battery storage systems. The agreement establishes the foundation for Enphase to support Petersen-Dean on its mission to drive a clean energy future by providing turnkey energy solutions for new residential and commercial construction.



Petersen-Dean selected Enphase for its all-in-one smart energy system consisting of solar microinverters, battery storage, and energy management. Enphase microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty as a result of a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. Enphase Encharge 3™ and Encharge 10™ storage systems feature Always-On Enphase Ensemble™ energy management technology and will offer usable and scalable capacity of 3.4 kWh and 10.1 kWh, respectively. These storage systems come with a 10-year limited warranty and will be compatible with both new and existing Enphase IQ™ solar systems with IQ 6™ or IQ 7™ microinverters.

“Enphase provides the most comprehensive and integrated energy solution for solar and storage, and its products deliver the reliability, performance, and design flexibility we need to provide the best possible value to our home builders, developers and consumers,” said Jim Petersen, founder, president, and CEO of Petersen-Dean, Inc. “We are very excited about the prospect of offering our customers Enphase microinverters and Encharge™ storage systems to help reduce their energy bills and bring a new level of energy security to people who want to protect their homes and businesses from power outages.”

“Petersen-Dean has more than a million roofs under its belt and works directly with more than 400 home builders and general contractors, and Enphase takes great pride in being selected as its all-in-one smart energy system provider,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. The California solar mandate requires new home construction to include solar PV systems as an electricity source, and Petersen-Dean is ideally positioned to ensure that home builders deliver a high-quality solution. We look forward to a fruitful relationship by providing Petersen-Dean and its customers safe, powerful and reliable products accompanied by an outstanding customer experience.”

To go solar or add home energy storage from Enphase with Petersen-Dean in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma, or Texas, please visit the Petersen-Dean website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and approximately one million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase, Encharge 3, Encharge 10, Ensemble, IQ, IQ6, IQ7, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

About Petersen-Dean, Inc.

Founded in 1984 by Jim Petersen, Petersen-Dean specializes in new residential and commercial construction, working with some of the nation’s largest builders and developers. With more than a million roofs under its belt, the Fremont, CA-based company employs 3,000 workers and operates in nine states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas. Please visit http://www.petersendean.com/ for more details.

Jim Petersen, CEO of Petersen-Dean and Badri Kothandaraman, CEO of Enphase Energy shake hands after signing an agreement that makes Enphase the premier supplier of solar inverters and battery storage systems for Petersen-Dean.



