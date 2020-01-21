Bond Announces New Company President

Brian McLean brings a unique combination of global leadership and operational excellence from the management consulting industry

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond Brand Loyalty, a global customer experience and loyalty management company, today announced the hiring of Brian McLean as president of Bond, effective April 1, 2020. McLean will report to Bob Macdonald, who will continue as CEO with a focus on Bond’s strategic vision, culture, continued growth, and market expansion.



A veteran executive with more than 25 years of experience, McLean will join Bond from PwC, where he currently serves as Global Leader of Management Consulting. Prior to this, he held other executive leadership positions with PwC, IBM, and CGI, supporting clients in advancing their business strategies and improving operations.

“Brian brings deep global expertise and operational knowledge to his new role, which will allow Bond to drive even greater experience transformation for our clients,” said Macdonald. “As we continue to grow with our clients and expand our capabilities, his addition to the team will help Bond scale globally, optimize our go-to-market strategies, and strengthen our innovative offerings for the brands we serve. We are thrilled to have an executive of Brian's calibre join our team.”

As president of Bond, McLean will play a key role in developing and delivering on Bond’s vision, and continued expansion to support the company’s clients. Harnessing his extensive experience working for one of the world’s largest professional services firms, McLean will further strengthen Bond’s best-in-class, data-driven capabilities to solve clients’ unique business challenges. A seasoned, world-class leader, McLean will be instrumental in developing Bond’s current and future leaders, enhancing the employee experience, and guiding high-performing teams in practices across the organization.

“I’ve had the opportunity to scan the market on a global level, and Bond has developed a differentiated and unmatched approach to solving their clients’ most complex customer problems by designing, building, and operating personalized customer experiences for the world’s leading brands,” said McLean. “I am incredibly excited about joining Bond and the opportunity ahead to build upon their tremendous success and lead new stages of growth and capabilities.”

McLean’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Bond, as demand accelerates for innovative customer experience and loyalty services, and also for leading-edge technology platforms. In addition, the company continues to grow with clients and strengthen its position in the marketplace through acquisitions; more details will be forthcoming.

About Bond Brand Loyalty

Bond is a global, data-driven customer experience and loyalty management business. It specializes in the Marketing, Measurement, and Management of powerful experiences that build brand loyalty for the world’s most influential brands. Bond creates authentic, profitable, and long-lasting relationships for their clients through a combination of services that includes loyalty solutions, customer experience design, marketing research, customer analytics, live brand experiences, and proprietary technology platforms. Bond has been recognized as a Best Managed Company for the second year in a row. For more information, visit bondbrandloyalty.com , follow Bond on LinkedIn and Twitter, or connect by phone at 1-844-277-2663.

Contact: Bond Brand Loyalty Richard Lane, Marketing Director pr@bondbrandloyalty.com +1 (905) 696-5319 | M. +1 (416) 844-9658

