GDET Agrees to Terms for Year-Round Physical CBD Store Location at Top Ten US Mall

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD, Blockchain, and Luxury Retail markets, is excited to announce that the Company has agreed to terms for a full-year lease for a physical CBD products store, The Greenery (TheGreeneryCo.com), at Palisades Center Mall (“Palisades”) in West Nyack, New York, the second-largest shopping mall in the New York metropolitan area and the eighth-largest in the United States.



This agreement represents a new one-year lease following the expiration of the 2-month Holiday Season lease that the Company had in place from late November through the holiday shopping season at the mall. The new lease comes at a substantial discount on a per month basis relative to the Company’s prior lease at Palisades.

“The Greenery Palisades location has been a highly productive venture, both in terms of sales and as an excellent vehicle for marketing and brand awareness,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of GDET. “There’s really no substitute for having a physical presence, and brands that fail to do so stand to miss out on making a visceral connection with prospective customers – which is something we have been doing with the many millions of shoppers who have passed by our storefront over the past two months.”

Management notes that an estimated 20 million shoppers pass through Palisades Center annually. The Greenery CBD store will feature products available at TheGreeneryCo.com, including the Company’s new CBD dog treats, honey hemp face masks, CBD oils, CBD soft gels, CBD salve, and other Greenery products.

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

