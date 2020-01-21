Future Farm Names Tom Barrette New President and COO

/EIN News/ -- Will focus on pharma quality manufacturing of health and wellness products



Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Future Farm”) (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that Tom Barrette, an accomplished attorney and business executive who was recently elected to serve as a Director of Future Farm, will now also be the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Over the past year, Mr. Barrette has devoted a large part of his time advising Future Farm on all aspects of its business, especially with respect to the Company’s new focus on pharma quality manufacturing of health and wellness products, including those made from hemp.

“Tom has worked closely with me to identify that the best opportunity to create value for the shareholders of Future Farm is the production of plant-based health and wellness products, including those which feature hemp-derived compounds,” says Bill Gildea, Future Farm’s CEO. “We will continue to work together to make 2020 a great year for Future Farm.”

“Future Farm’s decision to grow hemp in Maine in 2018 and 2019 led us to analyze deeply the market for the sophisticated production of plant-based health and wellness products,” comments Mr. Barrette. “The quality of that market with respect to both profitability and growth is outstanding. In the short term, we will use the hemp biomass from our 2019 harvest to produce products in collaboration with first-rate advanced manufacturers. But our real goal in 2020 is to acquire one or more operating manufacturing companies to quickly increase our share of that market.”

Future Farm has also made a renewed commitment to shareholder communication by retaining leading investor relations firm Renmark Financial Communications. Investors and members of the media seeking more information about the exciting strategic direction of Future Farm, or any other aspect of its business, should contact Renmark as follows:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Investor Relations - Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com

Media - D. Elizabeth (Liz) Culley-Sullo: dculley-sullo@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

On behalf of the Board,

Future Farm Technologies Inc.

William Gildea, CEO

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm Technologies is a Canadian public company that is poised to be a leading supplier of pharma-grade health and wellness products, including those made from hemp, to meet the burgeoning demand in the U.S. and global markets.

Future Farm’s seasoned management team brings a deep understanding of operations and agriculture with the financial and regulatory expertise needed to become an industry leader in the rapidly growing market for health and wellness products made from hemp and other plants.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in its efforts to further develop its existing hemp operations, or that the Company will be able to raise sufficient capital to execute on its intended business plan and objectives. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.