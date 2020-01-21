Matrix Medical Network’s Mobile Health Clinic Helps Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Close Gaps in Care

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Medical Network, a leading provider of in-home and mobile health clinic assessments and care management, and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, which delivers health care coverage across upstate New York, have partnered to provide a state-of-the-art mobile health clinic (MHC) to ensure that members have even greater choice and convenience in accessing important care and preventive services.



“Many of our screenings can detect disease, diagnose conditions before they become advanced, and help people live longer and healthier lives,” said Dr. Daniel J. Castillo, Matrix chief medical officer. “We are excited to have one of our mobile health clinics on the road in upstate New York and we are very proud of our ability to improve access of care to Excellus BCBS members and help improve their lives.”

Eligible Excellus BCBS members can receive preventive diabetes screenings such as a dilated retinal exam, as well as colorectal screening and mammography. Eligible Medicare members can also receive bone density screening. Appointments will be scheduled only for members with gaps in care based on nationally recognized preventive services guidelines.

To assist Medicare and Medicaid members who haven’t had their preventive screenings, Excellus BCBS is inviting those members by mail to make an appointment and visit the mobile health clinic, which will be at prominent locations in the neighborhoods where these members live. During December, the mobile health clinic staff saw members in New York’s Monroe, Onondaga, Oneida and Broome counties. The program continues into 2020.

“Closing the gaps in care related to preventive screenings is an ongoing challenge for some members and that makes it an ongoing challenge for their doctors and their health insurer too,” said Dr. Brian Steele, Excellus BCBS chief medical director for Safety Net products.

“The goal is to work in partnership with the member’s physician to help the member receive the preventive services they need,” said Dr. Steele. “We want all of our members to stay healthy.”

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. Matrix providers engage with health plan members wherever they are in their journey to health improvement. Our national network of community-based clinicians delivers in-home services for members while our fleet of mobile health clinics provides community-based care with advanced diagnostic capabilities. These options, and our advanced engagement approach, helps health plans manage risks, close care gaps and connect members to more options for the care and support they need. Matrix is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and partners with leading health plans and providers across the country. Matrix is backed by Frazier Healthcare and Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq: PRSC) of Stamford, CT. For more information, visit matrixmedicalnetwork.com .

About Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, is a nonprofit health plan with 1.5 million upstate New York members. The company's mission is to help people live healthier and more secure lives through access to high-quality, affordable health care. Its products and services include cost-saving prescription drug discounts, wellness tracking tools and access to telemedicine. With more than 3,500 employees, the company is committed to attracting and retaining a diverse workforce to foster innovation and better serve its members. It also encourages employees to engage in their communities by providing paid volunteer time off as one of many benefits. To learn more, visit ExcellusBCBS.com .

Matrix Medical Network Media Contact

David M. Goodspeed: office 480.862.1970 or david.goodspeed@matrixmedicalnetwork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b712f4e6-d30f-4d32-a51b-118c4431983f

