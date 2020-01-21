Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic Brands, Inc., Discusses Recent Catalysts and Provides 2020 Outlook in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties, today announced that Richard DeCicco, CEO of Iconic Brands, Inc., is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-iconic-brands-icnb/.

Richard DeCicco called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over his history as a beverage industry innovator with over three decades of experience in the global beverage alcohol business, how his Company develops, markets and distributes the highest quality, celebrity branded alcoholic beverages by capitalizing on the ability to procure superior and unique products from around the world and brand the products with internationally recognized celebrities, the milestones achieved in 2019 and the goals for the Company in 2020.

In a recent showcase on the QVC network, with their partner, super model Christie Brinkley, they sold nearly 30,000 bottles of their Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines in 25 minutes of airtime.

DeCicco stated, “We are eager to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience. We have already seen tremendous success in 2019 building a foundation for future growth in several key areas including our work with Hooters Restaurants creating their own line of Hooters Branded spirits.”

Lear more about the Company by visiting its recently released Shareholder Letter: http://www.iconicbrandsusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ICNB-Shareholder-letter_Website-2020_FINAL.pdf

To learn more about Bellissima products, recipes, and more, please use this link: http://bellissimaprosecco.com/

To purchase Bellissima beverages online, please use this link: https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc., is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “Celebrity Branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from Organic grapes and certified Vegan and Gluten Free.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

